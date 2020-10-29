DOZR Unveils WebStores, First-Ever Ecommerce Online Equipment Rental Software

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DOZR, a leader in ecommerce and marketplace solutions for heavy equipment rentals, today announced WebStores, the first-ever ecommerce solution for heavy equipment rentals. WebStores white-labeled software solutions integrate easily with any equipment rental website, enabling fast and efficient touchless transactions with an online checkout on an existing website. Rental companies can now launch an ecommerce storefront within hours, without any programming or custom development needed.

WebStores provides a revolutionized way for rental companies to upgrade their online presence while meeting the new business and customer expectations of a post-COVID world. The platform is completely customizable and able to either connect to an existing website or to stand on its own. WebStores can maintain the look and feel of existing websites while allowing DOZR-powered technology to enable the end-to-end online transaction.

"The demand for ecommerce has advanced tremendously over the last six months," said Kevin Forestell, CEO at DOZR. "Customer expectations are changing and contractors want to book their rentals online through touchless, paperless transactions. We are thrilled to offer this product across North America so our partners can transact faster than ever with their customers, fully online through their own ecommerce solutions, powered by DOZR."

This new product from DOZR is the first ecommerce and comprehensive digital solution to ever hit the equipment rental industry. It will enable rental companies to quickly and inexpensively offer an online rental experience to their customers. The WebStore software integration offers many enhancements to current rental websites including:

Digital transaction processing

Inventory tracking and pricing

Preferred dynamic pricing for account customers

Accepted payment by credit card or by credit account

Real-time rental requests

Search optimization

The WebStores launch comes shortly after the company's five-year anniversary - and marks another big milestone in DOZR's years of explosive growth. The company announced the closing of its $14M Series A equity funding round in early 2019 and introduced the Order Manager less than a year later. The DOZR Order Manager is used by rental companies at their counters to help them view, accept and process rental requests in one place. This simplified process ensures that they can take on a larger capacity of rental requests and, when paired with WebStores, they together help rental companies to reach more customers than ever before.

Rental companies looking to get started can learn more and request a demo here.

About DOZR

DOZR offers marketplace and ecommerce solutions for the online rental of heavy equipment. ﻿﻿DOZR.com offers the world's largest fleet of heavy equipment and has quickly become the contractor's first choice for online equipment rentals. DOZR Powered ecommerce solutions including the WebStore enable equipment suppliers and rental houses the opportunity to digitize their businesses through ecommerce. Founded by experienced construction and technology veterans, DOZR connects contractors and rental companies, ensuring a touchless, ecommerce equipment rental experience.

Further information:

Rebecca Grieb

1-833-774-6320

[email protected]

