Dozuki Recognized as a Growth and Innovation Leader in Frost & Sullivan 2025 Augmented Connected Worker Platforms Radar Report

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dozuki, the Connected Worker Platform purpose-built for industrial operations, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a leader in both growth and innovation in its 2025 Frost Radar™: End-to-End Augmented Connected Worker Platforms report.

The Radar identifies top technology providers that are transforming frontline performance through digital guidance, structured training, and collaborative work execution. Among dozens of global vendors, Dozuki stands out for its sharp execution, strong customer momentum, and continuous platform innovation.

"This recognition validates what our customers already know, that continuous improvement isn't a one-time initiative, it's an operating system," said Jerry Dolinsky, CEO of Dozuki. "Dozuki is helping industrial leaders embed that mindset into every level of their operations. From standardized work on the floor to strategic visibility in the boardroom."

According to Frost & Sullivan:

"Dozuki's continuous improvement loop provides one of the clearest paths toward operational excellence available in the market, making training a measurable driver of operational outcomes.

Driving concepts, such as workforce readiness and seamless workforce experience, ensure a strong connection with the needs of frontline workers and manufacturers. Dozuki's presence across discrete, hybrid, and process verticals confirms the versatility of the platform."

Designed for Real-World Manufacturing Complexity

Frost & Sullivan's analysis highlights the increasing urgency for manufacturers to adopt connected worker platforms that go beyond training, solutions that integrate knowledge capture, task execution, feedback loops, and performance analytics into a unified system.

The Dozuki platform is purpose-built for this challenge. As the report notes, "Dozuki's end-to-end connected worker solution enables industrial firms to digitize tribal knowledge, standardize workflows, and scale training at speed." Its strength lies in combining structured guidance and collaboration with robust operational controls and governance.

The report also commends the ability of Dozuki ability to drive measurable business outcomes, including:

Faster onboarding and skill-building

Reduced process variability across shifts and sites

Improved engagement through real-time feedback loops

A Strategic Platform for Resilience and Growth

As manufacturing leaders face labor shortages, compliance pressure, and rising operational complexity, Dozuki offers a scalable foundation for standard work, structured learning, and frontline empowerment.

"Today's operations leaders aren't just looking for software, they're investing in systems that make their workforce more agile and resilient," added Dolinsky. "We're proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan, but even more proud to support our customers who use Dozuki to drive real performance on the floor."

For more information on the industry leading Dozuki Connected Worker Platform, visit dozuki.com .

For more information on the Frost Radar, and the evaluation methodology used by Frost & Sullivan, click here .

