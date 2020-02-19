DP+ Named Agency of Record for Lineage, Global Leader in Food Supply Chain Logistics

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan's fastest-growing independent advertising and marketing agency, DP+ (formerly Duffey Petrosky), has been named agency of record for Novi-based Lineage Logistics, the world's largest and most innovative provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions.

DP+ will create a multi-channel communications effort with a focus on branded video content, website design, social media, experiential marketing and more.

Formed through a series of strategic acquisitions by private equity firm Bay Grove Capital in San Francisco, Lineage's history dates back to 1908. As the world's largest provider of cold storage solutions, food producers and retailers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to family-owned businesses use Lineage's services to store, move and process frozen foods globally.

"We are excited to partner with Lineage and help tell their unique story," said DP+ Chief Executive Officer Mark Petrosky. "We have cultivated our company's results-oriented culture and invested in a breadth of marketing talent, so adding Lineage to our growing roster of clients is extremely rewarding."

The new work is expected to launch in the first half of 2020.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage is the world's largest and most innovative provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions. Lineage's expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivaled facility network, and its use of technology combine to promote food safety, increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, lessen environmental impact, and minimize supply chain waste. As a result, Lineage helps customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small family-owned businesses increase the efficiency and protect the integrity of their temperature-controlled supply chain. In recognition of the company's leading innovations, Lineage was recognized as the No 1. Data Science company on Fast Company's Annual list of The World's Most Innovative Companies in 2019, in addition to ranking 23rd overall in an evaluation of thousands of companies worldwide. For more information, visit lineagelogistics.com.

About DP+

DP+, formerly Duffey Petrosky, is an award-winning, Michigan-based, full-service marketing communications agency. DP+ changes opinions, perspectives, outcomes and how people experience brands through Ideas that Perform.One of the leading independent agencies in the Midwest, the agency has been consistently listed on Inc. magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in America; the Detroit Free Press' Top Workplaces; and has been named one of the Best Places to Work In Advertising by Advertising Age. For more information, visit dpplus.com.

SOURCE DP+

Related Links

http://www.dpplus.com

