DP Patterning Accelerates Toward U.S. Market Expansion

DP Patterning has opened new flagship facility – positioning Europe's largest manufacturer of flexible electronics and setting sights on U.S. expansion

NORRKÖPING, Sweden, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DP Patterning, a Swedish tech company specializing in advanced manufacturing of flexible electronics, has moved into a new production facility in Norrköping, Sweden. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's rapid growth and its ambition to lead the transition toward more sustainable and scalable electronics manufacturing.

DPP machine Speed Speed

With its new facility, DP Patterning positions itself as Europe's largest manufacturer of flexible electronics, with production capacity reaching up to 10 million square metres. The scale-up reflects strong market demand across multiple industries and reinforces the company's role in reshaping how electronic components are produced.

At the core of DP Patterning's offering is its proprietary and patented Dry Phase Patterning technology – a breakthrough manufacturing method that fundamentally transforms conventional production processes.

"We are not just expanding capacity, we are redefining how flexible electronics can and will be produced in the future," says Mats Boström, CCO. "Our technology enables a step-change in sustainability, cost-efficiency, and supply chain resilience."

A paradigm shift in flexible electronics manufacturing

At the core of DP Patterning's expansion is its patented Dry Phase Patterning technology – a breakthrough process that replaces traditional manufacturing methods such as etching and silver-based printed conductive inks.

Unlike conventional processes, DP Patterning delivers:

Up to 98% reduction in CO₂ emissions and energy consumption

A single-step, dry production process , eliminating etching, drying, and sintering

, eliminating etching, drying, and sintering No use of chemicals or water , removing hazardous waste streams

, removing hazardous waste streams Solid-metal conductivity, with up to 2–3x higher performance than printed inks

This technology enables a shift away from silver-based printing, reducing exposure to supply constraints and price volatility, while ensuring stable, cost-efficient production using widely available base materials such as aluminium and CCA.

"This is not an incremental improvement – it's a fundamental change in how flexible electronics are designed and manufactured," says Mats Boström, CCO.

"We combine performance, sustainability, and cost-efficiency in a way the industry has not seen before."

Driving industrial adoption across multiple sectors

DP Patterning's technology enables high-performance conductive patterns used across a wide range of applications, including:

Connectivity & Smart Systems – flat antennas, reflectors, NFC, RFID, and 3G–6G telecom solutions

– flat antennas, reflectors, NFC, RFID, and 3G–6G telecom solutions Consumer Electronics – wearables, smart cards, membrane switches, LEDs, sensors, toys & gadgets

– wearables, smart cards, membrane switches, LEDs, sensors, toys & gadgets Automotive – heaters, lighting, battery management systems (BMS), capacitive touch sensors, busbars, flexible interconnects

– heaters, lighting, battery management systems (BMS), capacitive touch sensors, busbars, flexible interconnects Industrial Solutions – interconnects, large-area heating, flexible cables, large-area sensors, internal reflectors

– interconnects, large-area heating, flexible cables, large-area sensors, internal reflectors HealthTech – heaters, sensors, electrodes, flexible materials, single-use applications

– heaters, sensors, electrodes, flexible materials, single-use applications Aerospace & Defence – signature simulations, flexible cables, thermal management, battery management

The company is already experiencing strong traction across several of these sectors, reflecting growing demand for lightweight, flexible, cost-efficient and sustainable electronics solutions.

Strengthening Europe – preparing for U.S. market entry

While establishing a strong industrial footprint in Europe, DP Patterning is actively exploring expansion opportunities in the United States to further strengthen supply chain resilience and market presence.

The company is increasing its presence through targeted industry engagement, including participation in exhibitions, strategic initiatives, and dialogue with key stakeholders across the U.S. electronics ecosystem.

This expansion is driven by:

Growing demand for sustainable electronics manufacturing

The need for more resilient and localized supply chains

Increasing focus on security and critical infrastructure

"We see the U.S. as a highly strategic market with significant potential for our technology," says Mats Boström, CCO.

"Our ambition is to establish a long-term presence and work closely with industry partners to support next-generation electronics manufacturing."

A platform for continued global growth

The new facility provides a strong foundation for continued scaling, enabling DP Patterning to support global customers with high-volume production while maintaining its strong sustainability profile.

With its patented process, proven industrial capabilities, and clear international growth strategy, DP Patterning is well positioned to play a central role in the future of flexible electronics manufacturing.

The company is also developing a micro-plant concept, enabling highly flexible and scalable production setups that can be deployed close to customers.

About DP Patterning

DP Patterning is a Swedish technology company with over 25 years of research and development experience in the field. The company develops and builds its own machines, owns the full production process and maintains complete control across the value chain.

DP Patterning manufactures advanced solutions for conductive patterned flexible electronics. Through its patented Dry Phase Patterning technology, the company enables scalable, cost-efficient, and environmentally sustainable production for a wide range of industries.

For more information:

Visit our webpage www.dppatterning.com and follow us on LinkedIn DP Patterning - LInkedIn

DP Patterning will be exhibiting at Space Tech Expo in Anaheim, California (Booth 823, June 3–4) and at TechBlick in Mountain View, California (Booth E11, June 10–11).



Media Contact

Mats Boström

CCO

[email protected]

+46 (0) 708 65 77 33

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SOURCE DP Patterning