DP Technology Introduces AI Capabilities in its ESPRIT CAM System

Process Planning This feature allows users to define the process plan for a single workpiece independently of the machine and set up. After selecting the tooling and cutting strategy, the AI automatically adapts, sequences, and optimizes the G-code program for the chosen CNC machine.

Stock-Aware Toolpath

The right AI-driven software analyzes the real-time state of your stock, eliminating air cuts and minimizing repositioning. The result? There's meaning behind each movement, leading to unparalleled efficiency and, often, significantly reduced cycle times.

Automatic Links

Create your cutting cycle and let your AI-driven software create the fastest and safest positioning between cutting operations. The link engine "sees" the best route to connect your machining processes.

Machine Swap

This feature uses an AI engine to automatically update your program any time you change the setup or the machine. The AI machine awareness behind machine swap provides an extra set of highly skilled eyes to reorganize the program, maximizing process concurrency across multiple parts and optimizing the total cycle time.

Simulation, Analysis, and Verification

You'll be able to view a perfect model of your machine and its kinematics, reviewing the potential for collisions, axes overtravel, acceleration exceptions, and other conflicts before you make a single cut.

Synchronization

Multichannel machines are especially useful because they can perform different actions concurrently. But with the wrong software, concurrent actions can set the stage for collision. An AI engine can automatically synchronize and sequence the program for optimal use of the capabilities of a multichannel machine.

Intelligent Work Coordinates

For tombstone, fixture, and work offset management, a high-quality AI engine can offer automatic selection of work offset and coordinate transformations based on its awareness of the job. The system determines local references for every local machining feature and activates the necessary machine functions including RTCP, tilted plane, and dynamic fixture offset.

"Our AI engine represents a fundamental change in the way CNC machines are driven," says Chuck Mathews, Chief Technology Officer for DP Technology. "ESPRIT's AI provides an exceptional user experience – simplifying programming, increasing tool life, and improving machine performance."

About Us

DP Technology's flagship product, ESPRIT®, is a powerful CAM system for CNC programming, optimization, and simulation – supporting the entire manufacturing process. With factory-certified post processors delivering machine-optimized G-code and ESPRIT's ability to solve unique challenges with automation solutions, ESPRIT is the smart manufacturing solution for any machining application.

For additional information, call +1 805 388 6000, email [email protected], or visit www.espritcam.com.

SOURCE DP Technology

