DPAA Announces Preliminary List of Speakers for 2019 Video Everywhere Summit

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DPAA today unveiled a preliminary list of speakers and the opening of registration for its annual Video Everywhere Summit, which will be held on Tuesday, October 15 at a larger venue, the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. The new space was chosen to accommodate an anticipated record number of delegates and expanded list of exhibitors.

The Summit, which is the industry's largest one-day omnichannel event covering how brands are utilizing all media types to engage consumers, will once again be part of New York Digital Signage Week (Oct. 14-18).

Speakers at the 2019 Video Everywhere Summit will include:

Tim Castree , North America CEO, GroupM

, North America CEO, GroupM Briana O'Dea , Director, Digital Operations, Dell

, Director, Digital Operations, Dell George Hammer , Chief Content Officer, IBM

, Chief Content Officer, IBM John Osborn , CEO, OMD

, CEO, OMD Dan Salzman , Global Head of Media, Analytics and Insights, HP

, Global Head of Media, Analytics and Insights, HP Emily Maxey , VP, Global Marketing, Adidas

, VP, Global Marketing, Adidas Laura Martin , M.D. Media Analyst, Needham & Co.

, M.D. Media Analyst, Needham & Co. Steve Brown , tech futurist

, tech futurist Lucie Fink , social media influencer

Barry Frey, DPAA President & CEO, will lead the Video Everywhere Summit and conduct one-on-one interviews with select speakers.

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Summit topics include the digitization of out-of-home advertising, multi-screen engagement, use of location data, programmatic and more. The 2019 Summit is expected to exceed the record 900 delegates -- representing brands, agencies, programmatic platforms, out-of-home media owners, ad tech, mobile/location companies, data firms and others from the full spectrum of multi-screen advertising— who attended the 2018 event.

The Video Everywhere Summit has experienced substantial growth in delegates, sponsors and press coverage by breaking the mold of the traditional out-of-home conference model, featuring timely and high-interest topics including programmatic, direct-to-consumer, mobile tie-ups, etc., that look at out-of-home as a growing part of the overall media and advertising landscape.

A limited number of sponsorships and experiential exhibit hall space remain available for the 2019 Summit. The new venue for 2019 will accommodate twice as many exhibitors as last year's Summit, necessitated by a waiting list of companies that were unable to participate because of space restrictions. Noah Klas, DPAA's VP Membership, is overseeing the sponsorship and exhibit initiative.

Frey said, "The excitement among our members and throughout the industry is palpable as we assemble another dynamic, news-making speaker roster for the annual Video Everywhere Summit, which has established itself as the industry's signature event for anyone interested in all aspects of omnichannel advertising. We look forward to the Summit once again being the centerpiece of New York Digital Signage Week, a tremendous confluence of events, receptions, tours, showcases and more."

About DPAA (www.dpaaglobal.com)

Founded in 2006, DPAA is a global digital out-of-home marketing association committed to delivering the promise of "Digital Out of Home Everything." DPAA has created a strong community environment in which members drive and promote their digital capabilities. DPAA is a business accelerator that fosters collaboration between agencies and the DOOH community, providing industry-wide research and best practices in areas such as mobile integration and programmatic; and promotes the effectiveness of DOOH advertising.

DPAA is a Digital Out of Home Everything and Video Everywhere AssociationTM.

