DPC Dash - Domino's Pizza China Celebrates the Grand Opening of its 1,000th Store in China

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash – Domino's Pizza China ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, today celebrated the grand opening of its 1,000th store in China, located in Chengdu, Sichuan province.

The 1,000th store features a revamped interior design combining local cultural elements, such as bamboo, pandas, and local opera masks, with pizza elements to form a celebratory decoration of a "1000th Store" mark, creating a more festive dining atmosphere. To mark this milestone, the store is offering limited-time promotions through its own ordering channels during its first ten days of operation, inviting customers to join in the festivities and savor the joy of this significant achievement.

Efficiently executing its 4D strategy and realizing double digit revenue growth

Domino's Pizza China is committed to offering delicious and value-driven dining choices and services. Through innovative product development and enhancing service quality, DPC Dash strives to continuously provide greater value to its customers. The Company continues to execute its 4D strategy of Development, Delicious pizza at value, Delivery, and Digital. This strategy has enabled the Company to serve high-quality, value-for-money pizzas to a steadily expanding customer base, while increasing the penetration rate. This customer-oriented strategy enhances the brand's appeal and increases consumer loyalty to the brand.

The Company's revenues reached RMB2.04 billion for the first half of 2024, representing double-digit growth, and it reported its first-ever positive net profit and adjusted net profit. In the third quarter of 2024, the Company achieved its 29th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales growth since the third quarter of 2017, when the current management team began its tenure. DPC Dash now holds 28 of the top 30 positions for first 30-day sales among Domino's network of more than 21,000 stores globally, underscoring the strong performance at the store level.

Executing the "Go Deeper, Go Broader" strategy expands store network tenfold in seven years

The successful opening of DPC Dash's 1000th store marks another significant milestone in the Company's proven "Go Deeper, Go Broader" store network strategy. Since 2017, DPC Dash has undergone remarkable expansion, growing from just over a hundred stores to 1,000 locations nationwide – a nearly tenfold increase. As of the release date, the Company operates 1,000 stores across 33 cities in China. This year's new store openings are on track, showcasing the Company's operational efficiency. Looking ahead, Domino's plans to open approximately 300 to 350 new stores annually in 2025 and 2026. These additions will solidify the Company's position in the Chinese food and beverage industry, offering consumers more diverse choices to meet their growing demands. Each new store showcases the brand's strength, and every enhancement in customer experience will drive the company's growth momentum.

To better support the robust store network and cater to the surging demand, DPC Dash has already set up central kitchens in Sanhe, Shanghai and Dongguan to support operations in the northern, eastern and southern China regions. The company plans to relocate and upgrade its central kitchen in the northern region to ensure more stable and efficient supply chain support for the area. Additionally, to further expand its service coverage, the company plans to add a new central kitchen in Wuhan to support stores in the West and Central China region. The Company has introduced automated machines and advanced management systems in its central kitchens to ensure food safety, product quality, and efficient supply chain operations.

Enhancing product innovation and service, with loyalty members surpassing 21 million

The significant growth in store network and sales performance has not compromised the Company's sustainability efforts. DPC Dash continues to innovate in product development, actively incorporating local flavors to create standout signature and innovative offerings. As of the release date, DPC Dash stores offer over 30 pizza options with over 20 crust types, all designed to cater to the varied preferences of its customers. The Company also has regular promotions including "Crazy Tuesday & Wednesday", and "Mega Week" on its self-operated online ordering channels in select cities, which deliver more value to the customers.

DPC Dash's digital initiatives continue to drive customer engagement, attracting new customers by dynamically engaging them through multiple online channels. As of September 30, 2024, the total number of loyalty program members reached 21.7 million. To further improve member experience, the Company continuously enhanced its capability to offer personalized rewards. This innovative tactic has improved both new customer conversion and existing customer retention.

Strengthening team cohesion to support long-term sustainable development

While focusing on consumer satisfaction, DPC Dash is also committed to team building. To celebrate the grand opening of its 1,000th store and the impressive success achieved in the past year, DPC Dash held its annual store managers' conference in Chengdu, bringing together a thousand of store managers from across the country. The event shared the joy and celebrated this milestone.

At the event, numerous prestigious awards were presented, including the '1,000 Stores Milestone Award,' the 'OMEGA Challenge Grand Prize,' and the 'Ten Years of Long Service Award,' among many others. These awards not only recognize individual contributions but also affirm those employees who have long been dedicated to driving the company's rapid growth and consistently embodying its cultural values.

In 2023, DPC Dash received the Kincentric 2023 China Best Employers award. This award recognizes not only reflects the company's outstanding performance in the industry but also highlights its exceptional influence as an employer and its focus on employee experience. Through such recognition, DPC Dash will continue to motivate its employees, creating a more harmonious and efficient workplace to achieve the company's long-term development goals.

Aileen Wang, Chief Executive Officer of DPC Dash, stated, "The opening of our 1,000th store is a significant milestone for Domino's Pizza China. We are delighted to share this joy with our customers and team. We will continue to uphold our corporate culture of customer-centricity, integrity, responsibility, adaptability, and growth alongside the brand, striving to provide a better dining experience for our consumers."

With the launch of the 1,000th store, DPC Dash embarks on a new chapter, leveraging technological innovation to drive future growth. The company aims to bring quality food and excellent service to more cities, fostering closer connections with consumers and sharing joy to create a better life together.

About DPC Dash Ltd.

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually innovated and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model. DPC Dash operates 1,000 stores in 33 cities in China as of November 15, 2024.

