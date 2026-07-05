DPC Dash - Domino's Pizza China Deepens Market Leadership with Continued Store Expansion and Improving Sales Momentum in Q2 2026

HONG KONG, July 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash - Domino's Pizza China ("DPC Dash" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the Chinese Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, today published its Second Quarter 2026 Investor Fact Sheet. The Company continued to execute its market-proven 4D strategy - Development, Delicious Pizza at Value, Delivery, and Digital - DPC Dash drove continued store expansion, strengthened operational quality and broadened product and marketing initiatives to build a more resilient growth ecosystem.

In terms of store development, DPC Dash continued the "Go Deeper, Go Broader" store expansion strategy, deepening penetration in existing cities while broadening its footprint into new markets. As of June 30, 2026, the total store count reached 1,550 stores across 75 cities, comprising 532 stores in Tier 1 cities and 1,018 stores in non-Tier 1 cities, with non-Tier 1 cities continuing to serve as the Company's primary growth engine while Tier 1 cities remain a resilient, high-quality revenue base. From January 1 to June 30, 2026, the Company added 235 net new stores and entered 15 new cities. The Company's net new stores, stores under construction, and stores signed represented approximately 89% of the full-year 2026 store opening target, up from 65% as of March 31, 2026. During the quarter, DPC Dash also entered a strategic partnership with SCPG Group, one of China's leading shopping mall operators with over 220 projects across 55 cities to deepen penetration in existing cities and accelerate expansion into new markets.

Based on store count, mainland China has become the second-largest international market within Domino's global system. Among Domino's network of more than 22,300 stores worldwide, Domino's Pizza China now holds all of the top 70 positions in the first 30-day sales ranking, further demonstrating China's market potential and the strength of DPC Dash's store execution model.

Although the Group's same-store sales growth (SSSG) remained negative during the second quarter of 2026, May and June delivered slightly positive SSSG after a series of sales initiatives. On product innovation, the Company broadened its menu with new global flavors, including a new Crispy Croissant Crust, American Inspired Pulled BBQ Pork Pizza, and football-themed Mexican Inspired Salsa Roast Chicken And Beef Rectangular Pizza, alongside the "Energy Bowl" series and new beverages.

The continued expansion of the Company's loyalty program supported its digital strategy and customer engagement. As of June 30, 2026, loyalty program membership reached 41.9 million, compared to 30.1 million a year earlier. On the marketing front, the Company partnered with Arknights (明日方舟) and ZANMANG LOOPY on IP crossover campaigns, launching co-branded set meals and merchandise alongside themed stores, pre-sales and digital promotions to enrich consumer engagement. Leveraging football-viewing occasions, the Company also launched the "Victory Is Ours" set menu featuring a stadium-shaped pizza alongside snacks, desserts, and beverages to cater to group viewing and dining demand, while continuing to roll out value-focused promotions such as buy-one-get-one pizza offers.

DPC Dash further strengthened its marketing leadership with the appointment of Ms. Joanne Xie as Chief Marketing Officer in May 2026. Ms. Xie oversees brand building, digital and data-driven omni-channel marketing, and category innovation. She brings over 20 years of marketing management experience, having previously served as Vice President of Marketing at McDonald's China and held marketing roles at Coca-Cola and Mondelēz.

The Company will continue to execute its 4D strategy, expand its store network, strengthen product and marketing capabilities, and create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders.

For the full figures, please refer to DPC Dash's Second Quarter 2026 Investor Fact Sheet ("Investor Fact Sheet") here.

About DPC Dash – Domino's Pizza China

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the Chinese Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually innovated and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model. As of June 30, 2026, DPC Dash operated 1,550 stores in 75 cities in the Chinese Mainland.

For more information, please visit: www.dpcdash.com

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SOURCE DPC Dash Ltd