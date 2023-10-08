DPC Dash Achieves 700th Store Milestone in China as Rapid Expansion Continues

  • DPC Dash opened 700th China store in Wenzhou last month
  • The Company subsequently entered a new city in China, with two new stores opening on the same day in Jiaxing, Zhejiang
  • Company remains on pace to achieve goal of opening about 180 and 240 new stores in 2023 and 2024, respectively
  • DPC Dash named one of the 2023 Top 10 Most Favorite Brands in the food and beverage Industry for Generation Z by National Business Daily

HONG KONG, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash Ltd ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (HK: 1405), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, continues to see rapid expansion in China, with the opening of its 700th store in September.

The opening of the Company's 700th store in the city of Wenzhou is an important milestone demonstrating expansion in China remains on track. The Company subsequently entered a new city in China, with two new stores opening on the same day in Jiaxing, Zhejiang. With these latest additions, the Company remains on pace to achieve its targets of opening about 180 and 240 new stores in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

As rapid expansion in China continues, the Company was also named one of the 2023 Top 10 Most Favorite Brands in the food and beverage Industry for Generation Z by National Business Daily.  This popularity among young people in China shows the Company's success in adapting and building on the proven business model of its franchisor Domino's by localizing its key features for China and its consumers, focusing on serving Chinese consumers delicious, value-for-money pizzas through online channels, with an emphasis on delivery, enhanced by technology.

Ms. Aileen Wang, executive director and chief executive officer of DPC Dash, said, "This important milestone in our growth demonstrates our success as we continue executing tailored localization strategies, and implementing our actionable store expansion plan. We remain focused on a delivery-centric business model, and on strengthening our development capabilities in regards to both menu and technology."

About DPC Dash

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually developed and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model.

DPC Dash directly operates 716 stores across 21 cities in China mainland as of 30 September, 2023. The Company is the fastest growing among China's top-five pizza brands, as well as the third-largest in terms of 2022 revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan in March 2023.

