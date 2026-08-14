DPC Dash Ltd (1405.HK) to Announce 2026 Interim Financial Results on August 26, 2026

HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash Ltd ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the Chinese Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, will release its unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at 7:00 pm Hong Kong Time (or Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at 7:00 am Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results.

A live audio-only webcast of the call can be accessed directly at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=MpPkCWtq

To participate by phone, participants are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the conference call, by using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Pre-registration Link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10211056/1049e3b17b0

An audio-only replay of the call will also be accessible through September 2, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll-Free: 1-855-669-9658 International: 1-412-317-0088 Access Code: 8351751

Additionally, the earnings release and presentation slides for this conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website www.dpcdash.com

About DPC Dash Ltd

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the Chinese Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually innovated and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model. As of June 30, 2026, DPC Dash operates 1,550 stores in 75 cities in the Chinese Mainland.

For more information, please visit: www.dpcdash.com

For official company announcements, please visit: www.hkexnews.hk

Contacts

Investor Relations:

DPC Dash Ltd

[email protected]

Christensen Advisory

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Christensen Advisory

[email protected]

SOURCE DPC Dash Ltd