DPC Dash Wins Kincentric 2023 China Best Employers Awards

News provided by

DPC Dash Ltd

14 Dec, 2023, 04:00 ET

HONG KONG, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash Ltd ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the 2023 Kincentric China Best Employers.

DPC Dash was recognized among a diverse group of organizations for continuously demonstrating workplace excellence. That is to say employees are highly satisfied with their employment experience, specifically on aspects that are crucial for organization to excel: employee engagement, agility, engaging leadership and talent focus. This year, DPC Dash stands out from hundreds of organizations competing for the Best Employers. In addition to Best Employers, DPC Dash also received honorable mention for Talent Focus practices. It shows that employees are confident and take pride in the organization, and demonstrate their organization's vitality in talent.

Kincentric Best Employers is a certification program that recognizes leading employers worldwide. It is based on 22 years of Best Employers research around the world, more than 50 years of employee experience research and a robust global database. With consistent methodology, this program measures and recognizes organizations that capture the full power of their people to create sustainable competitive advantage and accelerate success.

"We are proud of the culture we have created at DPC Dash, adopting practices to enrich the experiences of our employees," said Ms. Aileen Wang, executive director and chief executive officer of DPC Dash. "At DPC Dash, we are committed to building long-term careers for our people. Being recognized as one of Kincentric's Best Employers demonstrates our commitment to nurturing an engaged and future-ready workforce and to being an employer of choice for those looking to do purposeful work that intersects fast-food, technology, delivery, and sustainability." DPC Dash will continue to improve its talent management practices, build a diverse and agile culture, enhance the Company's human resources function and create a differentiated employee experience.

About DPC Dash

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually developed and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model. DPC Dash directly operates 716 stores across 21 cities in China mainland as of 30 September, 2023. The Company is the fastest growing among China's top-five pizza brands, as well as the third-largest in terms of 2022 revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan in March 2023.

For more information, visit www.dpcdash.com 

Contacts
Media Relations
DPC Dash Public Relations:
ICR, LLC
dpcdashPR@icrinc.com

SOURCE DPC Dash Ltd

Also from this source

DPC Dash Continues to Lead Domino's Global Sales with Newly Opened Stores in China

DPC Dash Ltd ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special...

DPC Dash Achieves 700th Store Milestone in China as Rapid Expansion Continues

DPC Dash Ltd ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (HK: 1405), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Retail

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.