DPC Healthcare Announces the Addition of Texas' First Primary Care Mobile Clinic

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Healthcare launched Texas' first mobile, direct primary care clinic in June 2019 to address one of the biggest barriers to healthcare access: time. DPC Healthcare's state-of-the-art Mobile Clinic provides the gift of time and convenience by equipping physicians with a fully functioning clinic to bring to employer worksites and locations outside of the brick-and-mortar clinics. Outfitted with important technologies and additional services such as physical therapy, costly time away from work and from family can be greatly reduced.

The Mercedes Benz Sprinter Van has been transformed into a DPC Healthcare Clinic on wheels allowing our doctors to perform the majority of all of the same services they can perform in our physical locations, such as:

Most diagnosis and treatment of acute illnesses

Management of chronic diseases

Conduct routine physicals, including obtaining blood and urine specimens for diagnostic testing

Conduct most preventative exams, such as well-woman exams

Administer vaccines and IVs

seca © Body Composition Analyzer testing

Physical therapy

No more are the days of postponing medical attention or missing unnecessary time away from work when the clinic can come to your worksite or a location near you. DPC Healthcare can provide convenient, comfortable access to care to help improve the health and wellness of the workforce, save employers and employees time and money, possibly reduce absenteeism and save valuable time away from family and every day responsibilities.

"We realized early on that supporting our employers would require us to provide alternative delivery methods of care with accessibility and giving time back to our members being the top areas of focus," said Paul A. Fabela, MD, Chief Physician Officer. "We upgraded our website to further support this effort and to extend accessibility and convenience to our members." With the addition of the Mobile Clinic, DPC Healthcare took on the task of improving functionality and providing enhanced content on its website to support the addition. Soon you will be able to see the Mobile Clinic schedule and follow it on social media.

Founded in 2017 by a group of healthcare visionaries and physicians, DPC Healthcare is the first pure, membership based, direct primary care practice in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. As a true solution to unaffordable and inaccessible healthcare, DPC's all-inclusive memberships include 24/7/365 access to the clinical team, in-depth, comprehensive executive physicals, health panel labs and urinalysis, unlimited office visits, chronic disease management, weight loss program, diabetes management, well-woman exams, flu shots and some vaccines, house calls when clinically necessary and much more. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.dpchealthcare.com.

