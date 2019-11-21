DPG Investments, LLC and Affiliates Structure $105 Million Stretch Construction Loan for Atlanta Highrise Condominium

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DPG Investments, LLC and affiliates are proud to announce another successful capital structuring and closing. DPG structured $105 million in stretch first mortgage construction debt for Seven88 West Midtown, a premium-quality residential high-rise condominium.

DPG Investments, LLC Chairman Dan Galvanoni

DPG Chairman Dan Galvanoni commented, "With this premier transaction, DPG has structured and financed in excess of $250 million in aggregate closings in Georgia, and over $600 million of capital throughout the Southeast. We like the opportunities in the Atlanta and southeastern markets, and have a continuing commitment to structuring private equity and debt capital for real estate and other transactions in Atlanta and the surrounding area." Galvanoni added, "We continue to provide flexible, entrepreneurial capital in extremely complicated and time-sensitive closings."

Joe Joseph, DPG's managing director of real estate finance, noted, "This is a compelling structure with many luxury features, which will add to the Atlanta skyline. DPG is pleased to be a facilitator of significant capital for its development."

About DPG: DPG Investments, LLC and its affiliates provide global alternative investment management and advisory services. With offices in Arizona, California, and Georgia, DPG was founded in 2004 from a top tier family office. DPG is a recognized, premier multi-strategy global private equity, merchant banking, alternative investment, and multi-family office advisory firm.

DPG's diversified private investor base is comprised of a select group of cutting-edge, ultra-high net worth and high net worth private family offices, offshore affiliates, private equity firms, public capital corporations, top tier hedge funds, insurance companies, endowments, pension plans and various best-in-class operating partners.

As a financier, investor or merchant banker structuring in excess of $1.5 billion in capital commitments since 2004, DPG currently is focused on real estate, alternative energy, oil and gas, natural resources, entertainment and media, special situation and distressed investing, selective venture capital, direct private lending, structured credit products, global consumer finance products, financial services, specialty finance platforms, and fund vehicles.



DPG takes pride in delivering customized capital solutions in a disciplined entrepreneurial system.

