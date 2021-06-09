DPG Investments, LLC and Affiliates Structure $24.5 Million Equity Investment for Henderson, Nevada Apartment Community

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DPG Investments, LLC, a leading family office, merchant banking and private capital firm, is proud to announce another capital structuring and closing effected with its affiliates and investment partners. DPG structured $24.5 million in preferred equity for the acquisition of a 462-unit apartment community in Henderson, Nevada. The total capitalization of the transaction was $108 million.

DPG Chairman Dan Galvanoni commented, "We were called in to this transaction a bit late, so timing was critical. We were pleased to provide a commitment within a week of having been engaged and were ready to close three weeks later," adding, "we continue to provide flexible, entrepreneurial capital in extremely complicated and time-sensitive closings." Galvanoni also noted, "Our institutional partner also has been able to make a soft commitment for up to a total of $200 million of preferred equity because of the strength and high caliber of the sponsor, Keller Investment Properties."

Joe Joseph, DPG's managing director of real estate finance, said, "DPG is keen on multifamily properties, including value add opportunities, portfolio repositionings, and new development. We would like to structure capital in excess of $500 million for these strategies over the next 24 months."

About DPG: DPG Investments, LLC and its affiliates provide global alternative investment management and advisory services. With offices in Arizona, Texas, California, and Georgia, DPG was founded in 2004 from a top tier family office. DPG is a recognized, premier multi-strategy global private equity, merchant banking, alternative investment, and multi-family office advisory firm.

DPG's diversified private investor base is comprised of a select group of cutting-edge, ultra-high net worth and high net worth private family offices, offshore affiliates, private equity firms, public capital corporations, top tier hedge funds, insurance companies, endowments, pension plans and various best-in-class operating partners.

As a financier, investor or merchant banker structuring in excess of $2 billion in capital commitments across 60 transactions since 2004, DPG has a current focus on real estate, alternative energy, oil and gas, natural resources, entertainment and media, special situation and distressed investing, selective venture capital, direct private lending, structured credit products, global consumer finance products, financial services, specialty finance platforms, and fund vehicles.



DPG takes pride in delivering customized capital solutions in a disciplined entrepreneurial system.

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

