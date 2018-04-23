DPG Investments, LLC and Affiliates Structure $3.2 Million Bridge Debt for Atlanta Development Site

TEMPE, Ariz., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DPG Investments, LLC and affiliates are proud to announce another successful capital structuring and closing. DPG structured $3.2 million in first mortgage debt for an Atlanta developer. The property is located in the West Midtown area of Atlanta, and is the site of a future premium-quality residential high-rise.

Daniel P. Galvanoni, Chairman & CEO, DPG Investments, LLC

DPG Chairman Dan Galvanoni commented, "DPG has structured and financed in excess of $100 million in aggregate closings in Georgia. We like the opportunities in the Atlanta market, and have a continuing commitment to structuring private equity and debt capital for real estate and other transactions in Atlanta and the surrounding area," adding, "we continue to provide flexible, entrepreneurial capital in extremely complicated and time-sensitive closings."

Joe Joseph, DPG's managing director of real estate finance, noted, "The ongoing transformation of the West Midtown area will continue to bring significant new projects. DPG is pleased to be a facilitator for those changes and additions."

About DPG: DPG Investments, LLC and its affiliates provide global alternative investment management and advisory services. With offices in Arizona, California, and Georgia, DPG was founded in 2004 from a top tier family office. DPG is a recognized, premier multi-strategy global private equity, merchant banking, alternative investment, and multi-family office advisory firm.

DPG's diversified private investor base is comprised of a select group of cutting-edge, ultra-high net worth and high net worth private family offices, offshore affiliates, private equity firms, public capital corporations, top tier hedge funds, insurance companies, endowments, pension plans and various best-in-class operating partners.

As a financier, investor or merchant banker structuring in excess of $1 billion in capital commitments since 2004, DPG currently has 26 private equity holdings with a current focus on real estate, alternative energy, oil and gas, natural resources, entertainment and media, special situation and distressed investing, selective venture capital, direct private lending, structured credit products, global consumer finance products, financial services, specialty finance platforms, and fund vehicles.

DPG takes pride in delivering customized capital solutions in a disciplined entrepreneurial system.

