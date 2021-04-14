DPG Investments to Close $1 Billion+ in Private Capital

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DPG is poised to close in excess of a billion dollars in private capital over the next 18 months. Principals for DPG Investments, an industry leading private equity, family office and merchant banking firm, are excited for the prospects moving forward.

"We have structured many new deep investment partnerships with significant capacity combined with various private capital strategies we are actively deploying into the markets today," noted Chairman Dan Galvanoni.

DPG Investments logo DPG Investments CEO Dan Galvanoni

"DPG has established new institutional capital partnerships and ultra-high net worth family office clients that are aggressively looking to deploy capital into the current market dislocations we are witnessing today. We have never seen such liquidity within our investor base," he added.

The DPG senior management team has been through multiple cycles and understands the importance of maintaining a long-term view. DPG is seeing opportunities across both existing portfolio companies and new platforms. From a deal flow perspective, DPG is seeing deals come to market now that were delayed opportunities from 2020, and expects sponsors to continue to take advantage of the market to monetize performing credits.

"DPG is excited at all the opportunities we see playing out in the private markets today. We are going into a once-in-a-lifetime investment cycle for private capital, high growth private equity and distressed investing," continues Galvanoni.

"Due to DPG's 18-year track record over 60 completed deals and $2 billion of capital structured, best-in-class investors and sponsors are seeking us out and want to get involved with our platform in a big way, we look forward to a robust next few years," Galvanoni concludes.

DPG's multi-strategy investment approach has a focus in real estate, high growth private equity and distressed hard assets. DPG's innovative entrepreneurial capital is what operating partners need today to scale up their businesses.

About DPG: DPG Investments, LLC and its affiliates provide global alternative investment management and advisory services. With offices in Arizona, Texas, California, and Georgia, DPG was founded in 2004 from a top tier family office. DPG is a recognized, premier multi-strategy global private equity, merchant banking, alternative investment, and multi-family office advisory firm.

DPG's diversified private investor base is comprised of a select group of cutting-edge, ultra-high net worth and high net worth private family offices, offshore affiliates, private equity firms, public capital corporations, top tier hedge funds, insurance companies, endowments, pension plans and various best-in-class operating partners.

As a financier, investor or merchant banker structuring in excess of $2 billion in capital commitments across 60 transactions since 2004, DPG has a current focus on real estate, alternative energy, oil and gas, natural resources, entertainment and media, special situation and distressed investing, selective venture capital, direct private lending, structured credit products, global consumer finance products, financial services, specialty finance platforms, and fund vehicles.

DPG takes pride in delivering customized capital solutions in a disciplined entrepreneurial system.

www.dpginvestments.com

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Press Contact: Rita Hollingsworth/RMH Media

(213) 361-2736 or [email protected]

SOURCE DPG Investments

