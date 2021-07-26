DPIS Builder Services Acquires Leading HERS Rating Provider Building Energy

HOUSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DPIS Builder Services (DPIS) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Building Energy, a leading provider of independent ratings and certification of single-family and multi-family residential homes and commercial buildings for above-code energy efficiency programs based in Star, Idaho. Since its founding, Building Energy has been the leading energy rating company in Idaho, and has been nationally recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for ENERGY STAR market leadership, partnership, and sustained excellence. DPIS's acquisition of Building Energy substantially strengthens the company's capabilities in the Northwest and further expands the company's national footprint and staff who deliver the largest suite of builder services across the United States.

"Boise is currently one of the fastest growing population centers in the United States and adding Building Energy to DPIS builds on our foundation in Idaho that came with last year's acquisition of Ei Companies. With Building Energy, we now have a much stronger network of highly trained and certified energy raters who are locally positioned to deliver services quickly and economically," says Jonathan Risch, CEO of DPIS. "The addition is another example of our commitment to strategic, quality growth as we continue to acquire some of the nation's best energy, engineering, and builder services companies. It also demonstrates our commitment to advancing high-performing energy efficient homes and buildings across the country. Both DPIS and Building Energy are market leaders who are dedicated to collaborating with builders at both local and national levels to tailor a wide array of services to meet their requirements. Our aim is to provide the best, most consistent customer service possible while helping builders build better homes faster with less risk and at a lower total cost. We are proud to bring Building Energy into the DPIS group."