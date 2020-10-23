DP&L reaches comprehensive settlement agreement resolving numerous cases including its Smart Grid Plan

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayton Power & Light Company (DP&L), a subsidiary of the AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), has filed a nearly unanimous stipulation (Stipulation) to invest $249 million in capital projects over the next four years providing direct customer benefits through modernizing the electric grid and building a smarter energy future for customers. This four-year plan is a significant initial step to modernize the electric grid to provide personalized, seamless service that will enhance reliability, efficiency, and customer value.

The Stipulation includes plans to implement Phase 1 of the DP&L's Smart Grid Plan with a commitment to file Phase 2 within three years. The proposed Stipulation is supported by a broad coalition of customers, the City of Dayton, environmental groups, competitive suppliers and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) Staff. With this comprehensive Stipulation, which resolves a number of other matters, DP&L has a clear path to begin executing the company's plans to modernize its electric grid, providing all customer with benefits such as fewer outages and enhanced communication.

"We appreciate the opportunities to work with all interested parties to reach a balanced and fair settlement agreement to continue our progress toward creating a smarter energy future for our customers," said Lisa Krueger, president of the U.S. strategic business unit for The AES Corporation, the parent company of DP&L. "This marks an exciting step in our digital transformation to provide our customers with personalized, innovative, and seamless energy services."

The Stipulation allows DP&L to invest in new technology, equipment and systems to better serve its customers, such as:

Upgrading to an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) or "Smart Meters", to improve overall customer experience through better system reliability, performance and communication.

Installation of technology to allow "self-healing" of portions of the grid which isolates problems and automatically re-route power without service interruption to our customers.

Implementation of rebate programs for electric vehicle supply equipment and smart thermostats.

In addition, DP&L will prioritize installing equipment in the west and northwest areas of the city of Dayton which were the hardest hit locations by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

DP&L maintains the lowest residential rates of the investor-owned utilities in Ohio. If the Stipulation is approved by the PUCO, the average residential customer in the DP&L service territory, using 1,000 kWh on DP&L's Standard Service Offer, can expect a monthly bill adjustment of $0.94.

This Stipulation allows DP&L to invest in technology to help achieve its vision that customers will experience personalized, innovative and seamless energy services enabled by transformative technologies. DP&L intends to achieve this vision by leveraging the use of technology to provide customers information, choices, and engaging in new ways to interact with their utility.

