DPL Telematics Launches AssetCommand Max, Hardwired Telematics for Usage and Service Monitoring

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DPL Telematics, a leading provider of advanced asset monitoring and telemetry technologies, announced today the release of the AssetCommand Max Tracking System. AssetCommand Max is an advanced solution for wireless monitoring and remote tracking of off-road equipment, as well as over the road trucks, to increase productivity while reducing fleet costs. The rugged device tracks runtime, trips, geofences, curfews, rollover and service schedules while empowering managers to remotely disable their assets.

The AssetCommand Max takes telematics to the next level with remote starter disable functionality, tilt/rollover alerting and an easy to use service platform

The AssetCommand Max allows owners to remotely monitor their assets accurately from an intuitive, Internet-based software package and mobile app. The unit is the first telematics product of its kind to feature:

Remote starter disable/enable. Asset immobilization for safety, theft or nonpayment concerns

Asset immobilization for safety, theft or nonpayment concerns Tilt and rollover detection. Real time notifications of potential safety issues or machine abuse

Real time notifications of potential safety issues or machine abuse IP 67 rated and UV stabilized design . Waterproof for deployment in harsh environments

. Waterproof for deployment in harsh environments Tamper Detection. Immediate text and email alerts if the unit is disconnected, reverting to internal backup battery power

Immediate text and email alerts if the unit is disconnected, reverting to internal backup battery power Little to no sky view required. May be hidden inside or under certain assets

May be hidden inside or under certain assets Internal backup battery and antenna. Small form factor for fast installation and internal power in case primary power is lost

Small form factor for fast installation and internal power in case primary power is lost Wireless, two-way communication. Activate recovery mode or set movement alerts over the air from the software or mobile app

Activate recovery mode or set movement alerts over the air from the software or mobile app Month to month agreement. No long-term contract, deactivate and reactivate anytime without penalty

The AssetCommand Max reports usage metrics such as runtime, odometer, movement, ignition status, speed and battery health. The platform also includes an intuitive service module for scheduling by runtime, odometer or calendar and notifying whichever threshold is reached first. The easy to use solution is an effective tool to reduce service costs, maximize uptime and eliminate manual errors.

The AssetCommand Max has a powerful starter disable function which allows owners to immobilize the asset on demand from anywhere with an Internet connection to curb theft and other emergencies. The device also has both internal antenna and backup battery, to make it easier to hide as well as alert should the primary power be lost. The AssetCommand Max also includes an industry first tilt/rollover sensor, whereby owners can specify a tilt angle and receive real time alerts if the asset tips to that incline or rolls over. The resulting combination of these unique features reduces potential safety hazards, asset theft and machine abuse.

"The market has been seeking an affordable, quick installing telematics solution that goes a step beyond just the minimum of runtime, mileage and location," said Tony Nicoletti, VP of Business Development at DPL Telematics. "In the AssetCommand Max we have introduced remote disable capabilities, tilt and rollover sensing along with an intuitive service scheduling platform to extend past the basics of entry level telematics."

About DPL Telematics

DPL Telematics is a leading provider of advanced asset monitoring and telemetry technologies. With over 20 years of experience and an excess of $980 million in customer mobile assets trusted to it, DPL Telematics delivers a full suite of monitoring solutions with a global reach. For more information, visit www.dpltel.com.

