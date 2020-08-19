DPL Telematics Launches AssetView Max Tracking System for Affordable, Anti-Tamper Battery Powered GPS Tracking

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DPL Telematics, a leading provider of advanced asset monitoring and telemetry technologies, announced today the release of the AssetView Max Tracking System. AssetView Max is an advanced solution for wireless monitoring and remote tracking of any powered or unpowered asset to improve logistics, manage inventory and curb theft. The long lasting, portable GPS unit is completely self-contained and may be hidden on any asset, installing in seconds.

The AssetView Max lasts up to 10 years on a set of batteries and is protected by anti-tamper features

The AssetView Max allows owners to remotely monitor any asset accurately from an intuitive, Internet-based software package and mobile app. The unit is the first telematics product of its kind to feature:

No external wiring or antenna. Quick, unwired attachment to any asset in a true "hide and track" installation

Tamper Detection. Immediate text and email alerts if the unit is removed

Internal battery power. Powered by 2 x D 3.6 V batteries, customer replaceable

Long battery life. Self-powered for up to 10 years on daily updates, up to 2 years on more detailed tracking

IP 67 rated and UV stabilized design. Waterproof for deployment in harsh environments

Compact and portable size. Measuring only 8.8"x 3.6"x 1.6", it may be rotated between company assets and hidden easily

Wireless, two-way communication. Activate recovery mode or set movement alerts over the air from the software or mobile app

Month to month agreement. No long-term contract, deactivate and reactivate anytime without penalty

Little to no sky view required. May be hidden inside or under most assets

Dual GPS and GLONASS positioning. Faster, more accurate locations by utilizing twice as many satellites as traditional GPS devices

Global cellular coverage. Track assets across borders

The AssetView Max combines multiple technologies to maximize battery life while operating and remaining active in extremely low power modes. The unique solution is a powerful tool to reduce theft, prevent loss and manage inventory. The Max is powered by 2 x D LTC "off the shelf" batteries, rather than requiring constant charging or proprietary batteries. Low power notifications remotely alert customers if the batteries get low so they know when to change them, well in advance of depletion. To prevent tampering, the unit immediately notifies via text and email if the unit is removed from the host asset and delivers a mapped location of the event.

The AssetView Max's proprietary TruTrace Adaptive Tracking technology increases its reporting frequency when movement is detected and automatically reduces it when stationary. This intelligence delivers long battery life while actively alerting on curfew violation, movement or geofence breach as well as allowing the user to switch to "Recovery Mode" over the air.

"The AssetView Max is the longest lasting, self-contained GPS tracking solution available delivering nearly a decade of battery life without sacrificing two-way communications or real time alerts. Its rugged design and affordable price point allow anybody to easily track nearly anything, regardless of its power source," said Tony Nicoletti, VP of Sales and Business Development at DPL Telematics. "Customers control their monthly subscription with the option to deactivate and reactivate as needed without penalty, which is ideal for seasonal or demand-based usage."

"Since the AssetView Max has built-in tamper detection, customers know immediately if the unit is moved along with a mapped location of the alert." added Nicoletti. "It is a new layer of security built into an easy to use tracking solution for any asset to decrease loss exposure and better manage inventories."

About DPL Telematics

DPL Telematics is a leading provider of advanced asset monitoring and telemetry technologies. With over 20 years of experience and an excess of $980 million in customer mobile assets trusted to it, DPL Telematics delivers a full suite of monitoring solutions with a global reach. For more information, visit www.dpltel.com.

