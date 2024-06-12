DPL Telematics Launches AssetView Stealth Tracking System For Affordable, Battery Powered Tracking With Anti-Tamper Protection

Tamper detecting, self-contained GPS tracking solution installs in seconds, requires no external power and can last up to 10 years on AA batteries

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPL Telematics, a leading provider of advanced asset monitoring and telemetry technologies, announced today the release of the AssetView Stealth Tracking System. The AssetView Stealth is an advanced solution for wireless monitoring and remote tracking of any powered or unpowered asset to improve logistics, manage inventory and curb theft. The small, portable GPS unit is completely self-contained and may be hidden on any asset, installing in seconds.

The portable AssetView Stealth Tracking System is the industry's first battery powered GPS tracking with integrated tamper detection, and adaptive tracking for long battery life. The candy bar sized Stealth is the solution for wireless monitoring of any powered or unpowered asset to improve logistics, manage inventory and curb theft. The AssetView Stealth is waterproof, impact resistant and has no long term contract so customers can deactivate and reactivate without penalty. The innovative, self-contained AssetView Stealth Tracking System installs in seconds, requires no external power and can last up to 10 years on just 2 AA batteries. Its proprietary Adaptive Tracking delivers long battery life while actively alerting on curfew violation, movement or geofence breach as well as allowing the user to switch to "Recovery Mode" over the air. It's industry first tamper detection immediately alerts via email and text, as well as providing its instant location.

The AssetView Stealth allows managers to remotely monitor any asset accurately from a robust, Internet-based software package and mobile app. The unit is the first telematics product of its kind to feature:

No external wiring or antenna. Quick, unwired attachment to any asset in a true "hide and track" installation

Track assets across borders Month to month agreement. No long-term contract, deactivate and reactivate anytime without penalty

The AssetView combines multiple technologies to maximize battery life while operating and remaining active in extremely low power modes. As an industry first achievement the AssetView Stealth features immediate Tamper Detection, whereby the device notifies via text and email alerts along with its mapped location as soon as it is removed from its place of installation. The unique solution is a powerful tool to reduce theft, prevent loss and manage inventory. The Stealth is powered by 2 x AA 1.5V batteries, rather than requiring constant charging or a proprietary power source. Low power notifications remotely alert customers if the batteries get low so they know when to replace them, well in advance of depletion.

The AssetView's proprietary TruTrace Adaptive Tracking technology increases the device's reporting frequency when movement is detected and automatically reduces it when stationary. This intelligence delivers up to 2.5 years battery life of Adaptive Tracking while actively alerting on curfew violation, movement or geofence breach as well as allowing the user to switch to "Recovery Mode" over the air.

"We are excited to introduce the fourth member of our revolutionary AssetView family of devices. The Stealth is the first tracking solution of its kind to offer such a large combination of technologies in a simple final product, delivering long battery life without sacrificing two-way communication and real time alerts," said Tony Nicoletti, CEO at DPL Telematics. "Coupled with intelligent device tamper detection, customers know immediately if the unit is moved along with a mapped location of the alert. It is a new layer of security built into an easy-to-use tracking solution for any asset to decrease loss exposure and better manage inventories."

"Since the AssetView Stealth has marginal install time and uses readily available AA batteries, customers can easily replace them anytime they are alerted that its power is getting low. Its small size and affordable price point allow anybody to easily track nearly anything, regardless of its power source," added Nicoletti. "Customers control their monthly subscription with the option to deactivate and reactivate as needed without penalty, which is ideal for seasonal or demand-based usage."

About DPL Telematics

DPL Telematics is a leading provider of advanced asset monitoring and telemetry technologies for the construction, mining, rail, service, transportation and oilfield industries. With over 23 years of experience and an excess of $1 billion in customer mobile assets trusted to it, DPL Telematics delivers a full suite of monitoring solutions with a global reach. For more information, visit www.dpltel.com.

Media Contact:

Tony Nicoletti

DPL Telematics

Phone: 650-965-1636

Fax: 415-237-0373

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE DPL Telematics