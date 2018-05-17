DPL Telematics Launches AssetView Tracking System for Affordable, Long-life Battery Powered Tracking

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DPL Telematics, a leading provider of advanced asset monitoring and telemetry technologies, announced today the release of the AssetView Tracking System. AssetView is an advanced solution for wireless monitoring and remote tracking of any powered or unpowered asset to improve logistics, manage inventory and curb theft. The small, portable GPS unit is completely self-contained and may be hidden on any asset, installing in seconds.

The AssetView allows managers to remotely monitor any asset accurately from a robust, Internet-based software package and mobile app. The unit is the first telematics product of its kind to feature:

No external wiring or antenna. Quick, unwired attachment to any asset in a true "hide and track" installation

Quick, unwired attachment to any asset in a true "hide and track" installation Internal battery power. Powered by 3 x AA 1.5V batteries, customer replaceable

Powered by 3 x AA 1.5V batteries, customer replaceable Long battery life. Self-powered for 3.5 years on daily updates, up to 1 year on more detailed tracking

Self-powered for 3.5 years on daily updates, up to 1 year on more detailed tracking Wireless, two-way communication. Activate recovery mode or set movement alerts over the air from the software or mobile app

Activate recovery mode or set movement alerts over the air from the software or mobile app Little to no sky view required. May be hidden inside or under most assets

May be hidden inside or under most assets IP 67 rated and UV stabilized design . For deployment in harsh environments

. For deployment in harsh environments Compact and completely portable . The size of a computer mouse, may be rotated between company assets and hidden easily

. The size of a computer mouse, may be rotated between company assets and hidden easily Dual GPS and GLONASS positioning. Faster, more accurate locations by utilizing twice as many satellites as traditional GPS devices

Faster, more accurate locations by utilizing twice as many satellites as traditional GPS devices Global cellular coverage. Track assets across borders

Track assets across borders Month to month agreement. No long-term contract, deactivate and reactivate anytime without penalty

The AssetView combines multiple technologies to maximize battery life while operating and remaining active in extremely low power modes. The unique solution is a powerful tool to reduce theft, prevent loss and manage inventory. The AssetView is powered by 3xAA 1.5V batteries, rather than requiring constant charging or a proprietary power source. Low power notifications remotely alert customers if the batteries get low so they know when to change them, well in advance of depletion.

The AssetView's proprietary Adaptive Tracking technology increases its reporting frequency when movement is detected and automatically reduces it when stationary. This intelligence delivers long battery life while actively alerting on curfew violation, movement or geofence breach as well as allowing the user to switch to "Recovery Mode" over the air.

"The AssetView is the first tracking solution of its kind to offer such a large combination of technologies in a simple final product, delivering long battery life without sacrificing two-way communications and real time alerts. Its small size and affordable price point allow anybody to easily track nearly anything, regardless of its power source," said Tony Nicoletti, VP of Sales at DPL Telematics. "Customers control their monthly subscription with the option to deactivate and reactivate as needed without penalty, which is ideal for seasonal or demand-based usage."

"Since the AssetView has minimal install time and uses readily available AA batteries, customers can easily replace them anytime they are alerted that its power is getting low," added Nicoletti. "It is truly both an easy to use and easy to maintain tracking solution for virtually any asset to decrease loss exposure, better manage asset inventories and improve logistics."

About DPL Telematics

DPL Telematics is a leading provider of advanced asset monitoring and telemetry technologies. With over 18 years of experience and an excess of $860 million in customer mobile assets trusted to it, DPL Telematics delivers a full suite of monitoring solutions with a global reach. For more information, visit www.dpltel.com.

