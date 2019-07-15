(DPLO) Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Announces Investigation of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.; Long Term Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. ("Diplomat") (NYSE: DPLO) and certain of its officers.

Earlier in 2019 a securities class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Diplomat from February 26, 2018 through February 21, 2019, (the "Class Period"). The complaint alleges that defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Diplomat had downplayed its success in integrating and growing its PBM business, which included LDI Integrated and National Pharmaceutical, two companies Diplomat had acquired in late 2017; (2) consequently, Diplomat would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to its PBM business and these 2017 acquisitions; (3) due to the foregoing, Diplomat would withdraw its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook issued less than seven weeks prior; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Diplomat's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a shareholder of Diplomat , you may have standing to hold Diplomat harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are an Diplomat shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action].

