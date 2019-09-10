Dploy Solutions Launches Industrial IoT (IIoT) Software

Dploy Solutions Factory Floor Connectivity brings clarity to your operations performance story. The solution empowers employees at every level of your organization with the real-time information and alerts needed to keep production on track every hour of every day. It uses dynamic dashboards, analytics, and root cause analysis tools to enable workers to quickly identify and act on performance issues in the business. "Productivity on the factory floor is vital for manufacturing companies to survive. Without monitoring and tight control of equipment and processes, productivity and quality could quickly slip, leading to missed operational and financial goals. Adding Dploy Solutions Factory Floor Connectivity to the Dploy suite is the perfect solution to help manufacturers gain clear visibility and closer management over exactly what's happening from the top floor to the shop floor," said Brian Tilley, Managing Director of Technology Solutions at TBM Consulting Group.

Dploy Solutions Factory Floor Connectivity IIoT capabilities use embedded technology from the leaders in Industrial IoT connectivity and visualization solutions to:

Continuously gather data from disparate plant floor equipment and systems and deliver it to decision makers in real time

Allow operations leaders, plant managers, and operators to see critical, down-to-the-second data via dynamic, fully customizable dashboards

Immediately pinpoint problem areas

Send alerts the moment performance starts to slip

Capture corrective actions for continuous improvement

Empower quick action to correct issues that stand in the way of meeting daily goals and achieving operational excellence

Dploy Solutions is the only manufacturing software that combines digital manufacturing and Industrial IoT (IIoT) solutions with continuous improvement methodologies to advance your smart manufacturing goals. "In our current business environment, if you are not embracing digital or Industrial IoT, staying competitive will be an uphill battle. This is where Dploy Solutions can help. We have the digital capabilities that can illuminate critical areas of operations on the plant floor that require attention. Our solution puts data and online tools at your fingertips for identifying root causes and proactively addressing those issues. Employees can work every day to improve execution and operations," adds Ken Koenemann, VP of Supply Chain and Technology at TBM Consulting Group. With Dploy Solutions, you know exactly where performance problems lie and where to focus your manufacturing technology investments for the greatest return.

Learn more about the new Factory Floor Connectivity capabilities available from Dploy Solutions by visiting our website, www.dploysolutions.com, or calling 800.438.5535.

