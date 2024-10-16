DPR Construction Applies Innovative Practices in Richmond Office Expansion

Use of Technology and Self-Perform Teams Streamlines Relocation Process and Demonstrates Construction Best Practices

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction, a leading technical builder specializing in highly complex projects, announced the completion of its new 15,000-sq.-ft. office space in Glen Allen, Virginia. The larger, open workspace provides the firm's 265 local employees with more flexibility to collaborate and deliver innovative solutions. The office reflects the company's commitment to quality and efficiency through the use of advanced technologies such as virtual, design and construction models for coordination, Dusty Robotics for precise layout, and its Ashland prefabricated assembly facility (PAF) for fabrication.

"We congratulate DPR Construction on its recent expansion in Henrico," said Three Chopt Magisterial District Supervisor Misty Roundtree. "DPR's utilization of Technology Zone incentives to expand their operation within Innsbrook highlights Henrico's desire for every company to succeed. We're thrilled with DPR's investment and creation of new jobs and are proud to support them in this endeavor."

Designed by SMBW Architects, the office also showcases DPR self-perform capabilities, including drywall, concrete and Division 7 services and was renovated in partnership with OES and EIG, who supplied equipment and supplies and delivered electrical services. These capabilities, in concert with the company's use of advanced technology, is similar in approach to what DPR deploys on customer projects. Not only does this integrated philosophy streamline the project schedule it also improves safety by reducing the number of trades on site and by reducing workers' exposure to hazards.

DPR's presence in Central Virginia dates back to 1996, when the company was invited to construct the White Oak Semiconductor manufacturing campus. Artwork throughout the office and a custom wine bar with a James River inlay highlight the company's deep connection to the local Richmond landscape.

"For the past 28 years, our Richmond office has been a cornerstone of the local construction landscape. We take pride in contribution to the region's development while maintaining a steadfast presence for our clients and employees," said Emily Covey, Business Unit Leader at DPR Construction.

With over 90% of its work focused within its five markets—advanced technology, commercial, healthcare, higher education and life science—DPR's Richmond team has been pivotal in delivering projects ranging from $100K to over $1 billion. Its work with clients including VCU Health System, Meta, the University of Virginia, and Bon Secours Health System, among others has contributed to the region's economic development.

"We are delighted DPR Construction has expanded its footprint in Henrico and will continue creating jobs within our community," said Brookland Magisterial District Supervisor Dan Schmitt. "Utilizing Henrico's Technology Zone program established in 2022 enabled DPR to invest over $3 million and transform the former ECPI University at 4305 Cox Road within the heart of Innsbrook. DPR has provided innovative building solutions for the Greater Richmond Region for nearly three decades and has positioned themselves for even greater success in the future."

DPR has earned recognition for its exceptional workplace culture and commitment to innovation, receiving accolades from Richmond Times Dispatch, U.S. News & World Report, Fast Company, Newsweek, and Forbes. "We are proud to be a part of Central Virginia's growth story and look forward to continuing our legacy of excellence and community support in the region," added Covey.

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 11,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

