DPR Construction Appoints Emily Covey Richmond Business Unit Leader

Tenured leader, Covey will focus on local business' vast expertise in technical building, especially in the advanced technology, healthcare and higher education markets.

RICHMOND, Va., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction, one of the nation's top technical builders, has promoted Emily Covey to Business Unit Leader in Richmond, VA. Leveraging her more than 20 years' experience leading construction teams, Covey will direct the office's operations, helping DPR's customers realize their goals through consistent delivery of projects while also developing the region's next generation of builders. Covey will continue to build the office's strong portfolio of work, which includes extensive experience with technically complex projects, especially in the advanced technology/mission critical, healthcare, life sciences and higher education sectors.

A part of DPR's team in Richmond since 2010, Covey has been pivotal to the growth and success of the office, contributing to its expansion from a team of 40 when she started to more than 300 employees today. Most recently serving as Northeast Operations Manager, Covey's tenure has included work on notable clients in the region such as VCUH Children's Hospital, QTS, and Capital One.

"Emily combines her tremendous knowledge as a builder with a keen understanding of customer business needs, leading and developing teams that deliver," said Greg Haldeman, a Regional Leader at DPR Construction. "As a proud Richmond native, Emily also knows the intricacies of the RVA market and what makes it different. She is exceptionally equipped to lead the way as we continue to build great things in Virginia."

Covey is especially passionate about empowering women in construction and has provided mentorship and guidance to women at all stages of their careers, fostering an environment where they can thrive and succeed in what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry. Additionally, Covey is deeply embedded in the Richmond community, supporting ASE, ULI Urban Plan, Area10 Church and the St. Benedict Catholic School PTO Board.

With a background in structural engineering and a passion for people, Covey held project management roles at BE&K Building Group, before joining DPR. Covery holds Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Virginia Tech and lives in Richmond with her family.

