DPR Construction Appoints Kali Bonnell as New Atlanta Business Unit Leader

DPR's Leadership Team Continues to Evolve with First Female Business Unit Leader in Atlanta

ATLANTA, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction, one of the nation's top technical builders, today announced the appointment of Kali Bonnell as Atlanta's first female Business Unit Leader. With more than 14 years of experience in the construction industry, Bonnell will head up DPR's Atlanta operations supporting DPR teams and lead project delivery with a focus on delivering predictable outcomes for our clients.

Kali Bonnell, DPR Construction

Bonnell began her career in Atlanta as an intern at DPR in 2008, joining as a full-time employee upon graduating from Auburn University in 2009. She grew from within the company ever since, honing her expertise as a project engineer with DPR's Special Services Group (SSG), which focuses on small to mid-size projects such as higher education residency halls, healthcare renovations and commercial office space. Bonnell then traveled to Clemson, South Carolina, and eventually across Florida to take on projects as lead project manager. Critical to her extensive resume is her technical expertise in the healthcare space, including a role as project executive for a complex, 2-floor vertical expansion of an existing Florida hospital that heavily utilized prefabricated components to make the project come about smoothly within a worked-in environment.

"I love working with our project and design teams, clients and trade partners to bring a collective vision to life. There is nothing more rewarding than seeing the hard work of so many come to fruition," said Bonnell. "I am excited to lead the Atlanta Business Unit and have the opportunity to surround myself with accomplished problem solvers who are passionate about building great things in Atlanta and beyond."

DPR's Atlanta office expertise spans across the company's core markets of healthcare, commercial, higher education, advanced technology and life sciences, and services notable clients such as Lincoln Property Company, Cousins, Portman Holdings, Digital Realty, Switch, the University of Georgia, Georgia Institute of Technology, Morehouse and Piedmont Healthcare, among others. Embodying DPR's core values and belief in shared leadership, Bonnell will work with her team to build great things across the greater Atlanta area.

After seven plus years of service in the business unit leader role, longtime Atlanta business unit leader, Chris Bontrager, is following his passion to get closer to building and developing talent and is taking on a role focused on southeast operations and talent development. Chris will remain in Atlanta and continue to serve the many clients and relationships that have helped DPR build a strong relationship driven business in Atlanta.

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve, DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs over 13,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

