DPR Construction Employees & Partners Show Pride at Capital Pride Parade, Other Events Across the Country

DPR underscores support for employees to be their authentic selves, fostering LGBTQ+ inclusivity and transforming the construction industry

RESTON, Va., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction kicked off a month of celebrating its employees in the LGBTQ+ community by sponsoring and participating in Capital Pride in Washington, DC. DPR teams are also participating in Pride activities across the U.S., including San Diego, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and Seattle.

Employees, their families, construction partners, and customers marched in the DC Parade, as DPR continues to diversify their presence at the Festival. With more than 50 participants in the parade, DPR's admin and craft teams marched in honor of their commitment to accepting and empowering individuals through their unique workplace culture and programs.

On a mission to be a most admired firm by 2030, DPR aims to be known for progressive and influential people practices. Sponsoring the Capital Pride Parade is one step on its journey. The firm also dedicated its monthly companywide "Pillar Talk" to a panel discussing the experiences of LGBTQ+ identifying employees, giving all employees a chance for a deeper understanding of how they can support their coworkers and the challenges they face.

"It's important for DPR to not only talk the talk, but walk the walk. Many companies can say they want to change the industry, but few start by looking internally and reflecting on their biases, approach to hiring, policies, and support given to employees. Employee Resource Groups and sponsoring the Capital Pride events are two examples of how we are supporting our employees and leading by example," said Mike Humphrey, DPR's Northeast Regional Leader based in Washington, D.C.

Working within an industry that is notoriously resistant to change, DPR's efforts are aimed at setting new standards for the AEC industry. Keeping people safe on construction sites is not only about physical health, but also mental health. DPR's Pride activities are designed to support the development of a diverse workforce and culture where all employees, including members of the LGBTQ+ community, feel safe and can bring their whole selves to work. Through industrywide efforts like Construction Inclusion Week which DPR helped to found, and its Employee Resource Groups, DPR is providing education, resources and tools to execute their vision.

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 11,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

