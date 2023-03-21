DPR Construction Grows Mid-Atlantic Leadership

Co-Business Unit Leader, Chris Hoffman to focus on preconstruction and operations to transform the construction industry with Co-Lead, Camilo Garcia

COLUMBIA, Md., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction, one of the nation's top technical builders, announces it has appointed Chris Hoffman, PE as Co-Business Unit Leader supporting the organization's offices in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore. With more than 15 years of experience in both preconstruction and the field, Hoffman will now support DPR teams and project delivery focused on self-perform work, prefabrication, virtual design and construction, and data.

Chris Hoffman, PE

Hoffman became DPR's Northeast regional preconstruction leader in 2019. Under his leadership, the regional preconstruction team grew from a centralized team of 17 to a multi-market team of 70+ across five offices from Boston to Richmond. Hoffman began his career as an intern at DPR in 2008 while attending Brown University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a ScB in Civil Engineering and joined DPR full-time as an estimator.

"In a mere 15 years, Chris has built a career leading groundbreaking work and developed a robust preconstruction team to support 10x growth in the Northeast," said Camilo Garcia, Co-Business Unit Leader serving as Hoffman's partner in DC/Baltimore. "From leading the construction of DPR's net-zero energy office in Reston to navigating the challenges of the supply chain, Chris uses his 'ever-forward' attitude and expertise to push teams to find success in the Mid-Atlantic and across the Northeast."

As the organization celebrates its 20th anniversary in Maryland and nearly 25 years in the DC Metro area, the self-performing general contractor has delivered technical projects in the advanced technology, healthcare, life sciences, and commercial, and higher education markets. The rapid expansion across the Northeast and in the Mid-Atlantic, under the leadership of Greg Haldeman, Northeast Regional Leader and Garcia, warranted additional support. Embodying DPR's core values and belief in shared leadership, Hoffman and Garcia will work together with their teams to build great things across the region.

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 13,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

