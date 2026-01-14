DPR Construction Named One of the Nation's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging and Community

Newsweek honor reflects DPR's people-first culture and commitment to an inclusive, connected workplace

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction, one of the nation's top technical builders, was named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging and Community by Newsweek, affirming its commitment to creating a workplace where everyone can thrive.

"One of our top priorities is to build a culture of belonging and to sustain it for the long-term," said George Pfeffer, DPR Construction CEO and Leadership Team member. "Our success starts and ends with our people. We want to ensure every voice is heard, all ideas are welcomed, and connections are celebrated."

DPR regularly creates opportunities for all employees to connect with each other, including through Employee Resource Groups, fully bilingual events and all-employee gatherings. The company also participates in industry celebrations like Construction Inclusion Week, which DPR helped found. During that week in October of 2025, the DPR team held nearly 400 inclusion and connection-focused events.

"We're honored to be recognized for our dedication to culture—it's something we've worked hard at for more than 35 years," said Pfeffer. "We won't take our foot off the gas. We know how important it is to create a culture where employees feel individually respected, connected and appreciated."

DPR's commitment to belonging also supports its focus on employee wellbeing. This is grounded in research from McLean & Company, which found that employees who feel their contributions are important are 3.5 times more likely to handle stress effectively. DPR's focus on wellbeing benefits and programs has recently garnered recognition from Newsweek, who honored DPR as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing in 2024 and 2025, and from Mental Health America, who awarded DPR with a Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health last year.

In addition to this honor from Newsweek, DPR has also recently been named one of the nation's Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report. DPR employees consistently rank it as a best place to work locally, including in more than 15 U.S. cities in the last year.

