DPR Construction Named to 2026 Companies that Care List

PEOPLE and Great Place to Work recognition reflects company's commitments to employees, communities, and the environment

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and PEOPLE have named DPR Construction, a forward-thinking, self-performing builder, to the 2026 PEOPLE® Companies that Care list. The company's recognition at #20 on the list reflects how employees experience DPR's purpose-driven culture, as well as the builder's work in communities and sustainability efforts across its operations.

A spot on the list reflects strong performance across employee feedback and company practices, based on over 1.3 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing the experience of more than 7.3 million employees at Great Place to Work Certified in the U.S. Of those surveys, nearly 970,000 responses came from employees at companies eligible for this year's list, and these rankings are based on that feedback. Participating companies also submit information that is evaluated alongside employee feedback.

PEOPLE and Great Place to Work recognition reflects DPR Construction's commitment to employees, communities and environment Post this

"This recognition reflects what construction looks like today—people coming together to deliver exceptional projects, strengthen communities, and make a meaningful impact," said George Pfeffer, DPR Construction CEO and Leadership Team member. "At a time when our industry needs more builders, collaborators, and forward-thinkers, we want more people to see construction as an opportunity to combine a strong sense of purpose, innovation, and, most of all, human connection to help build a better tomorrow. Construction is an industry where you can build a truly rewarding, fulfilling career."

DPR supports the health, safety, and wellbeing of its employees through industry-leading benefits, employee resource groups, mental health education, suicide prevention training and confidential counseling resources. The company also provides development programs designed to help teammates find the career path that's right for them, build leadership skills, and advance in their careers, in addition to programs that introduce construction careers to new audiences, like the Build Up High School Internship program, which 163 students have completed. Of those students, 28 have returned to DPR as college interns and five as full-time employees.

The same approach extends beyond the workplace. DPR aims to be integral and indispensable to the communities where it operates, supporting nonprofit partners through skills-based pro bono construction and professional expertise. In 2025, employees supported 49 organizations through skills-based strategic planning, board service, and professional development, as well as contributed more than 10,000 volunteer hours to construction and renovation projects valued at $1.9 million.

That commitment to people and communities also shapes how DPR approaches the built environment. The company uses its offices as living laboratories for healthier, lower-impact spaces, including six WELL Certified™ workplaces and a recently opened mass timber office in Silicon Valley. Outside of its offices, DPR's teams are on the front lines of applying new construction approaches to cut emissions, conserve water, and move the industry toward a lower-carbon future.

"We're proud to celebrate companies that lead with purpose by supporting their employees, strengthening their communities, and driving positive change. Their commitment to positive impact reflects PEOPLE's longstanding mission to celebrate stories of inspiring people whose actions create lasting impact," said Charlotte Triggs, PEOPLE Editor in Chief.

Learn more about DPR's culture and career opportunities at dpr.com/careers.

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in complex projects across the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education, and commercial markets. Guided by our purpose—We Exist to Build Great Things®—DPR's global portfolio spans large-scale new construction, tenant improvements and special projects.

Founded in 1990, DPR is one of the largest privately held, employee-owned companies in the US. We are strategically focused on building long-term partnerships and delivering more predictable outcomes for customers. We're advancing the industry by integrating the project lifecycle from design to delivery using innovative construction methods, prefabrication on more than 90% of new work, and a highly skilled craft workforce deployed on nearly all of our projects.

DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs more than 13,500 professionals across our family of companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.dpr.com.

About the PEOPLE Companies That Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2026 PEOPLE Companies that Care List by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 7.3 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Of those, nearly 970,000 responses came from employees at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey and essays submitted by participating companies. Read the full methodology.

For more information, please contact:

Jay Weisberger

DPR Construction

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DPR Construction