DPR Construction Taps Matthew Thrower to Lead Arizona Operations

Thrower brings operational, people and market expertise to help customers navigate complexity and advance the way projects are delivered

PHOENIX, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction, a forward-thinking, self-performing builder, announced Matthew Thrower as Arizona business unit leader. Thrower will oversee customer relationships, operations and teams across the state, guiding DPR's business in one of the nation's most active construction markets.

Matthew Thrower, DPR Construction AZ Business Unit Leader

A construction industry veteran with experience spanning operations and workforce strategy, Thrower brings a broad perspective on what it takes to build high-performing teams and deliver successful projects with world-class customers. He has served in a variety of leadership roles since joining DPR's Arizona business in 2018, ranging from business strategy and project delivery to talent development, connecting him to the people and projects that have driven the DPR's success.

"Arizona continues to experience significant growth, and our customers need a trusted partner to help them navigate market and project complexity," said Thrower. "DPR Construction is that partner and I'm honored to be leading our Arizona business as we build on the momentum our teams have created. We're helping shape the future of construction by bringing builders into the process earlier, self-performing more incredible work, and leveraging prefabrication in innovative ways. It's an approach driven by our talented team members that delivers greater certainty, more predictable outcomes, and lasting value."

For more than 30 years, DPR has partnered with customers throughout Arizona, using innovative construction methods to deliver work that has unlocked new possibilities for customers and communities. DPR's local portfolio includes landmark projects across healthcare, advanced technology, higher education and commercial markets while maintaining a strong commitment to collaboration and operational excellence. That work has been paired with a lasting community commitment, including service initiatives and DPR Foundation grants valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars since 2022.

"Matt knows our customers, our business and the Arizona market," said Brian Gracz, Southwest regional leader at DPR Construction. "He's played a key role in building the team and driving the performance that has fueled our success. He develops great builders, brings people together around a shared vision, and is the right leader to guide Arizona forward."

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in complex projects across the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education, and commercial markets. Guided by our purpose—We Exist to Build Great Things®—DPR's global portfolio spans large-scale new construction, tenant improvements and special projects.

Founded in 1990, DPR is one of the largest privately held, employee-owned companies in the US. We are strategically focused on building long-term partnerships and delivering more predictable outcomes for customers. We're advancing the industry by integrating the project lifecycle from design to delivery using innovative construction methods, prefabrication on more than 90% of new work, and a highly skilled craft workforce deployed on nearly all of our projects.

DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs more than 13,500 professionals across our family of companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.dpr.com.

For more information, please contact:

Caitlin Coomber

DPR Construction

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DPR Construction