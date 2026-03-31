DPR Construction Scales ConstructivIQ to 100+ Projects

Leading General Contractor Achieves Enterprise-Scale Procurement Planning, Deploying Solution on World's Largest Data Center Builds

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ConstructivIQ, a leader in AI-driven procurement planning and material tracking solutions for construction, today announced that DPR Construction has scaled deployment to over 100 projects across its enterprise. Since signing an enterprise agreement in early 2025, DPR has implemented ConstructivIQ on some of the world's largest and most complex data center projects, demonstrating the platform's ability to handle procurement planning at enterprise scale.

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education, and commercial markets. ConstructivIQ handles the full range of real-world construction scenarios, from standard materials to long-lead equipment and complex procurement workflows, while integrating seamlessly with Autodesk Build, Oracle P6, Procore, and MS Project to capture the complete procurement lifecycle.

"ConstructivIQ is helping us transform how we think about procurement, from managing individual projects to building enterprise-wide supply chain intelligence," said Atul Khanzode, Chief Technology Officer at DPR Construction. "The platform's AI capabilities have enabled our project teams to move from reactive to proactive planning, improving both team efficiency and reducing schedule risk across our portfolio."

With over 100 projects now using ConstructivIQ, DPR is beginning to establish enterprise metrics for material management and enhancing procurement planning with trade partners and submittal tracking. The company is also exploring how this data can support internal supply chain teams as they advise project teams on equipment lead times, schedule impacts, and alternative materials.

"Scaling from pilot projects to enterprise deployment with a sophisticated builder like DPR validates ConstructivIQ's ability to meet the standards of the industry's most advanced general contractors," said Sadanand Sahasrabudhe, CEO of ConstructivIQ. "We're seeing strong market momentum as more general contractors recognize that procurement planning requires the same systematic, enterprise-wide approach as other critical project controls. DPR's success demonstrates that sophisticated procurement management can scale while delivering measurable improvements in team productivity and risk mitigation."

About ConstructivIQ: ConstructivIQ is the leading provider of AI-driven procurement planning and material tracking solutions for construction. Our platform helps construction teams get the right material to the project site at the right time by integrating procurement workflows with construction schedules and existing project management systems. For more information, visit constructiviq.com.

SOURCE ConstructivIQ