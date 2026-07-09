DPR Construction Named a U.S. News Best Company to Work For, Including Top Marks for Internships

Recognition highlights DPR's people-first culture and long-term commitment to building great teams, careers and communities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction, a forward-thinking, self performing builder, has been named a 2026–2027 Best Company to Work For by U.S. News & World Report, earning recognition in four categories:

Best Companies To Work For Overall

Best Companies To Work For — Engineering and Construction

Best Companies To Work For — West

Best Companies To Work For — Internships

Companies are evaluated based on publicly available data, such as employee reviews, court records, financial strength and governance. These rankings reflect DPR's focus on creating an environment where people can do meaningful work, build their careers and contribute to projects that shape communities.

"This is a real honor, and it belongs to our people," said George Pfeffer, DPR Construction CEO and Leadership Team member. "What makes DPR a great place to work is the culture we continually build—one where you can gain experience doing meaningful work, learn new things and have a real impact. We're proud of that foundation and are always focused on making it even better."

The recognition comes at a time when the construction industry continues to compete for talent. According to the 2026 AGC/Sage Construction Hiring and Business Outlook, 63% of construction firms expect to increase headcount in 2026, while more than 80% report difficulty finding qualified workers.

For DPR, meeting that need starts with helping more people see construction as a place where they can build their careers. Through early-career opportunities and programs like the Builder Development Program, DPR introduces college students and recent graduates to roles in the industry and gives them early hands-on experience contributing to complex, technical projects. The 18-month program includes rotations across field, self perform work, and mechanical, electrical and plumbing disciplines, helping participants gain exposure to technically complex work.

"By gaining project experience and through ongoing development, employees learn how their work helps DPR actively integrate new construction approaches and technology throughout the project lifecycle, delivering more predictable outcomes for customers no matter what career path they choose," Pfeffer added.

The U.S. News rankings add to a series of national and regional workplace honors DPR has received in recent years, underscoring the impact of the company's long-term investment in its people and culture.

People interested in working at DPR can explore benefits, early-career opportunities and current job openings at www.dpr.com/company/careers.

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in complex projects across the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education, and commercial markets. Guided by our purpose—We Exist to Build Great Things®—DPR's global portfolio spans large-scale new construction, tenant improvements and special projects.

Founded in 1990, DPR is one of the largest privately held, employee-owned companies in the US. We are strategically focused on building long-term partnerships and delivering more predictable outcomes for customers. We're advancing the industry by integrating the project lifecycle from design to delivery using innovative construction methods, prefabrication on more than 90% of new work, and a highly skilled craft workforce deployed on nearly all of our projects.

DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs more than 13,500 professionals across our family of companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.dpr.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, insurance, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

For more information, please contact:

Jay Weisberger

DPR Construction

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DPR Construction