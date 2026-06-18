DPR Report: Schedule Certainty Driving Construction Decisions as Market Pressures Shift

Contractor's Q2 2026 Market Conditions Report shows how project owners across sectors are seeking clarity on cost, schedule, labor, power and procurement to shape decisions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market pressures are changing how construction projects are planned, prioritized and delivered across industries, according to the latest Market Conditions Report from DPR Construction, one of the nation's top technical builders. The key takeaway is clear: schedule certainty is built early. DPR sees project teams gaining the most ground when builders, designers, trade partners and suppliers are involved soon enough to shape decisions around scope, cost, procurement and execution.

The report finds organizations in DPR's five core markets are balancing long-term demand with real delivery constraints. Across these markets, teams are placing greater value on cost certainty, schedule reliability, labor planning, procurement strategy and early visibility into the risks that can affect delivery and increase costs if not accounted for from the start.

"Customers still have critical projects to deliver, and many of those projects are tied directly to patient care, research, manufacturing capacity, campus renewal and digital infrastructure. Predictability in schedule and cost is what is delivering peace of mind to customers, their stakeholders and end users," said Roel Aguilar, DPR's national preconstruction leader. "The path to certainty, however, starts much earlier than construction. When teams understand cost drivers, procurement timing, labor needs and schedule risks up front, they have more room to make smart decisions and protect the outcomes that matter."

The global supply chain is functioning, despite the environment around it remaining volatile, complex and policy driven. Pricing instability, tariffs, fuel, logistics, labor and concentrated demand in data centers, power and infrastructure are creating pressure that can impact project budgets and schedules.

The report highlights additional trends this quarter including:

Advanced Technology: As demand remains strong for data centers and advanced manufacturing, teams are digging into the details earlier. Power access, labor availability, equipment timing and delivery pace are becoming part of the first planning conversations.





As demand remains strong for data centers and advanced manufacturing, teams are digging into the details earlier. Power access, labor availability, equipment timing and delivery pace are becoming part of the first planning conversations. Commercial: Commercial work is showing up in pockets: offices with locations and amenities tenants will choose, hotel refreshes driven by changing guest expectations, and sports facilities used for training, events and community programming.





Commercial work is showing up in pockets: offices with locations and amenities tenants will choose, hotel refreshes driven by changing guest expectations, and sports facilities used for training, events and community programming. Healthcare: Health systems are investing in projects that improve access, support operations and prepare facilities for new technology. Active campuses add complexity, putting more pressure on early planning around phasing, equipment and activation.





Health systems are investing in projects that improve access, support operations and prepare facilities for new technology. Active campuses add complexity, putting more pressure on early planning around phasing, equipment and activation. Higher Education: Colleges and universities are prioritizing usability, with the majority of the work tied to clear campus needs, like updating aging infrastructure, building state-of-the-art lab and research spaces and providing spaces for students.





Colleges and universities are prioritizing usability, with the majority of the work tied to clear campus needs, like updating aging infrastructure, building state-of-the-art lab and research spaces and providing spaces for students. Life Sciences: Manufacturing continues to lead the market, especially where projects support biologics, API and drug product capacity. R&D activity is more targeted, with opportunities tied to pipeline strategy, adaptive reuse and long-term research needs

The full Q2 report includes insights on tariffs, material pricing, logistics, supply chain visibility and market-specific planning strategies. Explore the report and dashboard at dpr.com/market-conditions.

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs more than 11,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jay Weisberger

DPR Construction

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DPR Construction