DPR Expands in New England; Brings Transformative Building Practices to Waltham, MA Office

I-95 corridor move supports clients' needs and capacity requirements, use of data, technology, and its craft to build a healthy, welcoming and fun workspace. 

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction, a leading self-performing builder working throughout New England, has completed its move to a new office space in Waltham, MA. The sustainable, modern and collaborative workspace is a testament to the company's purpose to build great things and a model for what is possible for property owners looking to refresh aging office spaces.

In less than ten years DPR Construction has gone from a start-up office in Cambridge with ten employees to nearly 200 admin and craft, by building highly technical, complex and sustainable projects for New England’s leading life science, healthcare, higher education and commercial organizations and institutions.
"DPR offices are living laboratories," said Patrick Cusson, DPR's Boston business unit leader. Our teams always incorporate new materials and test emerging technologies to ensure we understand the true costs and benefits of what we are building for our customers. For example, in our new offices we used Dusty Robotics' solution that prints virtual design and construction based layout information with millimeter precision quickly and accurately, allowing our foremen to focus on moving the project forward. We also use data, prefabrication, and self-perform work to streamline designs, create efficiencies, and expedite schedules. Applying this kind of curiosity and ingenuity in our own spaces equips us to innovate for our owners in truly unique ways."

In less than 10 years, DPR Construction has grown from a start-up office in Cambridge with just a few employees to a team of nearly 200 admin and craft, The growth is largely driven by highly technical, complex and sustainable projects for New England's leading life science, healthcare, higher education and commercial organizations. With the rapid expansion, DPR quickly outgrew its Cambridge space and chose to transform an outdated 1970s office into a fun, welcoming and collaborative space built for the future.

With the support of architect, Elkus Manfredi, DPR turned vacant office space into a showcase of its ever-forward thinking. The new space boasts an open floor plan with ample space for collaboration, huddle and conference rooms, an expansive café and outdoor patio, and DPR's signature wine bar. It is a model for what can be affordably accomplished within existing buildings throughout the region. DPR has done similar work to bring aging office space up to modern standards with its offices in Reston, VA, Sacramento, Phoenix, and Nashville.  

Focused on being able to take care of its people and the places where they build, the new office was designed to meet WELL™ certification standards. People spend 90% of their time indoors, so offices and workspaces should promote health and well-being. Standing desks, healthy snacks, and wellness rooms are  available to all employees in the new Waltham office. The outdoor patio, with a firepit and heaters, for cold Boston days, allows employees to enjoy the fresh air and gather outdoors comfortably and safely.

"As the hub for our New England operations, this new location will allow our employees the flexibility needed to serve our customers throughout the region," Cusson added. "There is significant potential in this market and we are excited to be at the center of it. We are excited to grow with New England."

Committed to New England Communities
Being integral and indispensable to the local community is part of DPR's mission. Locally they have partnered with the Margaret Fuller House, Boys & Girls Club of America, ACE Mentors, Cradles to Crayons. With their partner organizations, events are planned throughout the year to ensure a meaningful impact towards the organizations mission. Annually, each DPR office participates in Service September, where they work with their partner organizations to support a construction project. This year the New England team is supporting the expansion of the Margaret Fuller House's food pantry. 

DPR is one of the region's Top Contractors, as ranked by Engineering-News Record and was recognized among the Boston Business Journal's Best Places to Work

About DPR Construction
DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 11,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

