DPR Foundation Distributes Grants to 34 Organizations Supporting Under-Resourced Youth

Allotment of more than $2 million in funds marks 46% increase over 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DPR Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by DPR Construction, announced that it has distributed more than $2 million in grants to 34 organizations around the country, an increase of more than 46% from a year ago. Grantees are selected based on their commitment and ability to build opportunities for under-resourced youth. The largest grants were given to longtime partners Center for Children and Young Adults, Gallatin Shalom Zone, Girlstart, HANDY, Milagro Center, Pendleton Place, Sawhorse Revolution, Second Story, Youth Assistance Coalition as well as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oakland, Placer County and Tampa Bay.

DPR and its partners have supported organizations like Gallatin Shalom Zone, pictured here, with both Foundation grants and volunteer efforts. (Photo credit: Cherie Phillips, DPR Construction)

"Many of these organizations have been partners for more than a decade," said Whitney Dorn, DPR Foundation Board President. "We've partnered with some long enough to see program participants go on to careers in construction and beyond. DPR Foundation grants are focused on helping qualified organizations reach the youth in their communities who can have similar, positive outcomes with access to the right resources."

Nearly 40% of grant recipients have been partners of the Foundation for more than a decade, with some receiving more than $800,000 in grants over time. Several recipients were also notified that they will be part of a multi-year commitment of funds and the Foundation has also set aside money for another round of grants in mid-2025.

Other organizations receiving grants included: Future for Kids (Tucson), Girls Inc. of Alameda County, Girls Inc. of Tarrant County, Helping Hands (Aiken, SC), LifeWorks, New Image Youth Center, New Pathways for Youth, Peninsula Bridge, The ROC Charlotte, St. Francis Neighborhood Center as well as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, Greater Dallas, Metro Denver, Durham and Orange Counties, Greater Houston, New Jersey, Metro Richmond, Greater San Diego, Northwest San Diego and Waltham.

"The DPR Foundation's support already transformed countless lives. This increased commitment ensures we can deepen our impact, enhancing our programs and resources to create brighter futures for vulnerable teens in our community," said Heather Lezon, Executive Director of Youth Assistance Coalition. "This contribution is more than financial support; it's a testament to the DPR Foundation's belief in the Youth Assistance Coalition mission and the transformative work we do. It allows us to plan confidently, dream bigger, and invest in long-term solutions that offer real opportunities for success. Together, we are creating a brighter, stronger future for the next generation."

The DPR Foundation has given $16.1 million in unrestricted grants over the past 16 years. Benefitting organizations collectively support thousands of youth in the communities they serve. DPR Construction also donates the equivalent of millions of dollars in volunteer hours and construction projects for its nonprofit partners annually through its community initiatives program.

About The DPR Foundation

The DPR Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, supports organizations that build possibilities for under-resourced youth. Since its founding in 2008, the Foundation has provided $16.1 million in unrestricted grants. This annual funding is amplified through skills-based volunteering from employees of DPR Construction, including facilities maintenance and repair, education about careers in construction, and operational support. The Foundation currently has 34 organization partners who have been receiving funding for an average of eight years. Collectively, these organizations support thousands of youths, providing them with skills, options and the encouragement to succeed. Learn more at www.dprfoundation.org

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 11,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

