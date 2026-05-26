DPR Construction Expands Mid-Atlantic Presence with New Philadelphia Office

New Suburban Philadelphia location strengthens partnerships in the Delaware Valley's healthcare, life sciences, advanced tech, higher education, and commercial markets.

RADNOR, Pa., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction, one of the nation's top technical builders, expanded its footprint in the Mid-Atlantic with the opening of a new office in the Philadelphia suburb of Radnor, PA. The office, 170 N. Radnor Chester Road, brings DPR's team and expertise closer to its customers throughout the Delaware Valley.

This expansion reflects DPR's targeted growth strategy—deepening relationships with key customers; fostering connections with local talent, trade partners, and community organizations; and focusing on its core markets—healthcare, life sciences, advanced tech, higher education, and commercial. As a self-performing general contractor, DPR brings local skilled trades, which provides control over critical scopes of work, ensuring quality, safety, and more predictable outcomes.

"Philadelphia is a market defined by influential institutions, complex work, and long-term opportunity," said Amir Nekoumand, DPR's New Jersey Business Unit Leader. "Expanding into Philadelphia reflects DPR's commitment to build great things where our customers and communities need us most. The Radnor office strengthens our ability to bring technical expertise, local commitment, and continued investment in people, innovation, and partnerships across the region."

With more than $1.8 billion of active work underway in the greater Philadelphia region, DPR is committed to delivering world-class projects and building lasting relationships with the local community.

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs more than 11,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

For more information, please contact:

Lisa Ruano

DPR Construction

Tel: 908-451-9622

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DPR Construction