DPS Group Opens Cary, North Carolina Office to Serve Research Triangle Life Sciences Clients

BOSTON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, is pleased to announce the opening of a new project office in Cary, North Carolina. With an expert team of multi-disciplinary professionals led by Robert Garner, senior vice president of project operations, DPS Group's Cary office is poised to serve the needs of clients in Raleigh's booming Research Triangle Park region by delivering highly specialized design and project execution capability for large-scale biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities.

"In an industry where trust, service delivery, and client engagement are paramount, our new Cary office has the three keys for success: an exceptional team, specialized knowledge of the market, and the support of DPS Group's global expertise and brand," said Aidan O'Dwyer, president of U.S. project operations at DPS Group. "Robert and his incredibly talented team know the Raleigh life sciences market and have a proven record of delivering high-quality projects for clients. With their depth of experience and intimate knowledge of the industries they serve, we have the utmost confidence in this team and the Cary office's trajectory of becoming a dominate player in Research Triangle."

The DPS Group Cary office offers an experienced team with the critical disciplines needed to meet current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) in the design and construction of clinical and licensed manufacturing facilities in Research Triangle Park and beyond. The office is comprised of 40 biopharmaceutical facility professionals specializing in engineering, design, construction, operations, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance, most of whom have worked together from five to 20+ years. DPS Group is pleased to introduce the management team for the Cary, N.C. office:

Robert Garner – Senior Vice President of Project Operations, Cary, North Carolina office

Ben Hund – Vice President, Business Development

Leigh J. Formanek , PMP, CCP, CM-Lean – Director of Project Services, U.S. Lean Leader

J. Matt Bolin, PE, LEED AP BD+C – Director of Project Management

John F. Dorr, PE, LEED AP – Director of Engineering

Jeff Lewis, PE – Manager of Process Engineering

DPS Group has had a presence in North Carolina since 2013, and this expansion demonstrates the firm's commitment to the region. Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

