DPS Group Promotes Eddie Skillington to VP of Business Development, Boston Project Operations

"Since joining DPS in 2015, Eddie has been an invaluable member of our senior project management team, providing top-notch project execution for his diverse clients in Boston during a time of steady growth for the company," said Aidan O'Dwyer, president of U.S. project operations at DPS Group. "Eddie's promotion supports an organizational structure that will allow for continued expansion of DPS' service offerings. With his successful track record of managing complex projects, we are confident in his ability to develop and grow client relationships and help expand DPS' business in the Boston life sciences market."

Eddie brings more than 18 years of industry experience in a variety of roles in the life sciences, oil and gas, chemical, power, manufacturing, and electronics industries. Starting off his career in engineering before moving into project management, Eddie has become a strong client advocate, having served in roles for owner-side project management as well as architecture/engineering (A/E) design team project management on a variety of project types at DPS. He most recently served as a senior project/program manager heading up multi-disciplinary teams for clients such as Sarepta Therapeutics, Pfizer, Sanofi, Shire, Ash Stevens, Avecia, Lonza, Evelo, and Emergent. Prior to that role, Eddie was a project manager under the DPS Managed Services Program, working onsite at client locations and providing extended project management and A/E services for clients' tactical and strategic projects. In 2016, Eddie was selected for, and successfully completed, the DPS High Potential development program, a two-year endeavor that offers candidates a mix of experience, training, education, and mentorship to support career growth and promotion within the firm.

Eddie uses his excellent interpersonal and communication skills to expertly manage project scope, budget, and schedule for corporate facilities and engineering and research and development projects. His technical expertise comprises instrumentation and control systems engineering, construction management, and CQV, and his engineering career has given him a depth of hands-on experience and understanding of all discipline trades from project ideation through qualification. Eddie has broad experience with greenfield and brownfield projects, having worked on refurbishment and expansion projects as well as new facilities. Before joining DPS, Eddie held various engineering roles at Emerson Process Management, the Project Management Group, and Jacobs Engineering, all firms located in Ireland.

Eddie is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), and holds a Master Certificate in Project Management from Villanova University and a Bachelor of Science, with Honors, in Applied Physics and Instrumentation from Cork Institute of Technology in Ireland. He is a member of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) and the Project Management Institute (PMI).

Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. More information at www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

SOURCE DPS Group

Related Links

http://www.dpsgroupglobal.com

