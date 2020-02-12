DPS Group's Emily Thomas Expands Role as Project Controls Manager

Over the course of her career, Emily has managed all financial aspects from billing to forecasting of construction projects ranging from $10,000 to $120 million in value. She is an expert in projecting financials through the full life cycle of projects, including estimating the amount of labor, materials, and subcontractor effort necessary to complete projects on time and on budget. Emily played an integral role in the roll-out of Deltek Vision at DPS.

Previously, Emily served as a project accountant and business analyst at Shawmut Design and Construction. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Economics from Simmons College, and is a member of the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineers (ISPE) and Women in Pharma (WIP).

DPS Group's Boston office delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

