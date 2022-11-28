DPVR E4 Announced with November Launch, Aims to dominating the consumer market for tethered PC VR headsets

SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DPVR, a leading provider of virtual reality (VR) devices, has today announced the launch of its newest PC VR gaming headset with the introduction of the 'DPVR E4,' which is aimed at dominating the consumer market for tethered PC VR headsets.

DPVR E4

In a different category altogether from standalone VR headsets such as the Meta Quest 2 and Pico 4 devices, the DPVR E4 provides PC VR gamers with a tethered alternative that offers a wider field of view (FoV), in a more compact and lighter form factor, as well as offering a more affordable solution compared to high-price tag devices such as the VIVE Pro 2.

DPVR has been making VR headsets for seven years. Prior to E4's launch, the company's efforts were primarily directed towards the B2B market, with a specialized focus on the education and medical industries. Over the last decade, DPVR has completed three successful funding rounds, which the company has used for its research and development efforts into furthering its VR hardware and software offerings. This latest announcement from DPVR marks the company's first step into the consumer VR headset market.

DPVR has been working closely with SteamVR, as it aims to further open up the PC VR gaming market to more users by offering gamers an affordable PC VR headset solution that provides high-resolution images, low latency and precise positioning, all for a more immersive and enjoyable VR gaming experience.

In terms of features, E4 utilizes a HDMI interface, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate on a SHARP 4K fast LCD screen. The headset also continues to utilize the more cost-effective Fresnel lens, however, the overall device design is more compact than other tethered PC VR headsets on the market, weighing in at just 280g without head strap. E4 also offers a greater FoV than devices such as the Meta Quest 2.

Finally, the device is equipped with a 16.8 million-color LED light strip on its front shell, allowing gamers to customize the look of their E4 headset to match their existing RGB gaming setups. All of this combined offers gamers a realistic and immersive VR gaming experience at a significantly reduced cost.

DPVR E4 Pricing & Release Date

E4 is available to order starting from Nov 30. DPVR will be showcasing its new VR headset at the VRdays exhibition in Rotterdam this week (Nov 30-Dec 2, Booth 14). The official price of DPVR E4 is $549, with early bird pricing available at $499 for the first 2,000 units purchased between Nov 30-December 31. Devices will begin shipping before Jan 15, 2023. DPVR will also be holding a launch event in China next month, where the full specifications and features of E4 will be announced. The launch event will be live streamed and available to watch via www.dpvr.com .

About DPVR

DPVR is a leading Shanghai-based technology company that specializes in virtual reality (VR) device design and manufacturing. The company's tethered and wireless virtual reality headsets and products offer solutions and applications for a range of industries including education, training, simulation and entertainment. Over the years, DPVR has partnered with businesses and organizations to offer fully customizable VR solutions in order to meet the immersive technology needs of today's enterprises. Its VR devices are used by consumers and commercial businesses in over 100 countries around the world.

SOURCE DPVR