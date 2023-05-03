DPW Launches DEMO 2023

Annual Global Pitch Competition Recognizes The World's Leading Innovative Startups in Procurement and Supply Chain

AMSTERDAM, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Procurement World (DPW), the premier tech ecosystem for the global procurement and supply chain industry, today announced the launch of its annual startup pitch competition, DEMO.

DEMO showcases the most promising startups in the industry and celebrates those organizations that are leveraging new and emerging technologies. The competition is open to both early- and later-stage startups from around the world, with at least a minimal viable product (MVP) and annual recurring revenue not exceeding USD$10M. Organizations meeting these qualifications in the procuretech industry are invited to apply on the DEMO website now through May 31.

Startup finalists will be selected by 14 luminary judges, comprised of investors and procurement experts. A highlight this year, for the first time since the launch of DEMO in 2020, the panel includes three young, talented, and successful entrepreneurs under the age of 30, drawn from DPW's NEXT100 community.

This year's expert judges include:

Achraf Bannai , Global Head of Scientific Procurement at Sanofi

Bodo Bokämper, Vice President Digitalization & Processes, Global Procurement at BMW Group

Eva Arh , Partner at 3VC

Carmen Erhardt, Head of Global Processes & Operations, Digitalization at Henkel

Christopher Parsons, Vice President, Procurement Transformation at Deutsche Bank (NEXT100)

"Procurement and supply chain professionals are up against enormous challenges in the wake of the pandemic, ongoing global disruption, and a global economic downturn. That's why we need new solutions, and we need them now. Procurement can't afford to maintain the status quo," Matthias Gutzmann , CEO and Founder of DPW said. "These startups bring creative, tech-inspired energy to the forefront. They're not afraid to push boundaries to create the new solutions that procurement desperately needs today. That's why DPW is supporting and celebrating these incredible, up-and-coming organizations who we think will make the world a better, more efficient place."

To apply for the pitch competition and learn more about DPW, please visit: https://conference.dpw.ai/demo/

About DPW:

DPW is a premier tech ecosystem for the global procurement industry. At DPW's high-profile DPW Amsterdam conference, attendees and sponsors from around the world participate and engage with a diverse network of founders, investors, technology and advisory firm executives, business leaders, and academicians to collaboratively tackle the industry's most pressing challenges. DPW also provides scaling and scouting consulting services, an annual startup pitch competition to celebrate innovative emerging solutions, and more.

SOURCE Digital Procurement World (DPW)