DQLabs Appoints Dave Casillo as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Strategic Growth

PASADENA, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DQLabs, a leading SaaS modern data quality platform provider, today announced that Dave Casillo has joined the DQLabs leadership team as its first Chief Revenue Officer. This executive level go-to-market appointment signals the next stage in DQLabs' rapid growth journey.

Dave is a proven senior executive with more than 37 years of business experience in diversified global businesses including 25 years in the IT industry. He has a very strong background leading both Fortune 500, as well as early-stage sales organizations in the enterprise software space. Dave has established a strong reputation for driving both direct and indirect sales growth, building world class sales teams, growing partnerships, driving process efficiency and scaling businesses.

Casillo most recently held the Chief Revenue Officer role at Congruity360, a SaaS based software company dedicated to unstructured data management with a focus on data classification, governance, and compliance. Prior to that role, Dave was the CRO of Erwin where he helped lead the revenue growth of the structured data governance & modeling company culminating in a successful acquisition by Quest Software.

He has been a key member of senior management teams for Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dolby Laboratories, Adobe Systems, Insight Enterprises and Arrow Electronics. He has held multiple Chief Revenue Officer, SVP Channels & Alliances and Chief Marketing Officer positions during his career. He is also a member of a very exclusive group of channel veterans who have been an executive leader at a software vendor, solution provider and distributor.

Dave holds a BS and MBA from Drexel University and is a graduate of the General Management Program at Harvard Business School.

"Dave's hiring will be instrumental in our mission to achieve our strategic goals and vision for the future. He is a consummate professional who has the necessary skills, experience, and knowledge to drive our company's go-to-market efforts," said Raj Joseph, Founder & CEO of DQLabs. "Dave is an outstanding addition to our rapidly growing senior leadership team."

About DQLabs

DQLabs is an automated Modern Data Quality platform that delivers reliable and accurate data for better business outcomes. DQLabs automates quality and observability checks and resolution by harnessing the combined power of Data Observability and Data Quality powered by Semantics and GenAI to deliver "fit-for-purpose" data for consumption across reporting and analytics.

For more information visit: https://www.dqlabs.ai

