DQS' Explosive Growth Continues

DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit Quality Staffing (DQS) continues their explosive growth. They are excited to announce that they have added two new locations. 4241 Maple in Dearborn, MI is the home of the Detroit Quality Solutions group. 2156 W. Jefferson in Trenton, MI is the site of the Engineering and Sales team. This will bring DQS to a total of six locations in Michigan.

DQS provides staffing, engineering, and other solutions for businesses that specialize in automotive, manufacturing, and logistics. The additions of these allow DQS to expand their exceptional staffing services to businesses throughout Michigan, while growing other offerings. Their continued commitment to putting people first and dedication to finding a long-term fit for both employees and employers, while working with clients to fine permanent solutions for the long-term labor shortages, has primed them to scale their business.

Their new location in Dearborn was opened and operational by the end of June 2022. The new Dearborn office is located at 4241 Maple St, Dearborn, MI, 48126.

DQS' new location is set to open in Trenton and will be located at 2156 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton, MI, 48183. This location will be fully operational by October 2022. DQS is transforming a house from 1880 into a state-of-the-art office, that will house some of Metro Detroit's brightest engineers.

With the opening of these two new locations in Dearborn and Trenton, the team at DQS is proud to make each employer feel supported and valued when it comes to finding the right employee or solution for their business.

Overall, DQS looks forward to their continued explosive growth and their continued ability to support local businesses with all of their staffing needs.

About Detroit Quality Staffing

Detroit Quality Staffing (DQS) is a Detroit-based staffing agency specializing in automotive, manufacturing, and logistics businesses and has become a trusted partner for employers across Michigan. DQS' mission is to find permanent placement for employees within those businesses and has an impressive track record of positive placements with some of Detroit's best companies. For many Detroit businesses, DQS is their partner in staffing success.

