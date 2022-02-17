DQS Staffing Is Opening Two New Locations (With More to Come!)

DEARBORN, Mich., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Detriot Quality Staffing (DQS) opened two new locations in January 2022, with more to come later this year. This explosive growth comes from a track record of consistent performance in providing quality staffing for a wide range of industries including automotive, logistics, manufacturing, and more. In the last year, DQS hired over 1700 people, experiencing 711% growth. What drove this success? DQS is an agency that intelligently invests in people and matches quality candidates with local employers, providing meaningful, long-term employment.

At every location, DQS strives to create a strong relationship between companies and new employees, with the goal of helping applicants find permanent careers, and by extension, providing companies with qualified, reliable workers. While still being based out of Detroit, the new locations will be:

DQS Brighton DQS Fort Wayne 6870 Grand River 4310 Illinois Rd Suite 1505 Brighton, MI 48114 Fort Wayne, IN 46804

DQS Brighton opened on January 17, 2022, and DQS Fort Wayne opened January 24, 2022.

Like all DQS locations, these new branches will connect local employers with quality candidates, creating matches that benefit both parties. DQS ensures a lower-than-average turnover rate for partner companies by performing a risk analysis of employees and working to foster a mutually beneficial relationship between employee and employer.

For those looking for work, DQS helps applicants get their foot in the door of new job opportunities. DQS has a network of local businesses in both Brighton and Fort Wayne, and this is part of what sets them apart from larger staffing agencies. DQS also works closely with each individual seeking work to help them identify their skill and how those skills can be applied to a new job opportunity. DQS has placed applicants in everything from mid-career level to executive and C-level careers. More so, DQS provides coaching and resources beyond the job placement to ensure that members find success in their new job.

Beyond helping match qualified workers with companies providing fulfilling careers, Detroit Quality Staffing has also launched Pop's Program, a community effort that provides those experiencing homelessness with the resources that they need to get back on their feet. Pop's Program provides anyone who needs it with interview clothes, transportation to the job interview site, help with resume building, and more. DQS is a different type of staffing agency and whether a person was recently released from prison, lives in a halfway house, or is experiencing homelessness, DQS staff is always available to help.

About Detroit Quality Staffing:

Detroit Quality Staffing is Detroit's premier recruitment agency, and their proven success in the Detroit area has led them to expand to new locations in Brighton and Fort Wayne. DQS is a production-based staffing company run by folks with automotive backgrounds.

DQS has the same mindset that their clients have. DQS aims to meet a client's requirement to run numbers with candidates that are focused on production, safety, and quality. DQS ensures that there is an adequate absentee replacement pool available to each client. DQS is focused on business intelligence and predictive staffing vs. reactionary staffing. Our KPI's are monitored, and corrective action put in place anytime there is a failure. DQS is one of very few staffing agencies that are ISO 9001:2015 certified. Find out more: https://www.dqstaff.com

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-541-3284

