Dr. Aaron Barnard Strives to Better Treat Physical Therapy Patients Suffering from Unresolved Pain

EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Aaron Barnard, a Physical Therapist at Well Balanced Center for Integrated Care, has received his certification in Cervical Revolution from the Postural Restoration Institute, striving to better treat his patients from unresolved pain!

Dr. Aaron Barnard Well Balanced Movement for Integrated Care office building

"One of the common patterns covered in the course deals with vertebrae in the neck which become rotated slightly to one side. While it may just feel like a tight neck, this causes the bones of the cranium and jaw to shift as well. This can cause things like neck tension, facial asymmetry, limited jaw mobility, and can even change the way teeth touch. This can have far reaching effects on the rest of the body, causing symptoms like migraines, vertigo, ringing in the ears, sinus congestion, and TMD," says Dr. Barnard.

Dr. Barnard starts each patient with a thorough evaluation and treatments vary greatly depending on need. These treatments include joint mobilization or manipulation, neurological and postural reeducation, corrective breathing exercise, corrective strength and conditioning, resiliency training, postural restoration, and more!

Schedule an appointment with Dr. Barnard today if suffering from neck pain, jaw pain, migraines, vertigo, ringing in the ears, sinus congestion, or TMD! To schedule an appointment, call Well Balanced Center for Integrated Care at (541) 762-1755 or scheduling an appointment directly on the website, whether a current patient or a new patient.

About Well Balanced Center for Integrated Care

Well Balanced Center for Integrated Care provides holistic health services that treat the whole person to truly get to the root cause of symptoms and to set patients up for long-term success with their health by combining thousands of years of Chinese Medicine diagnostics with complementary elements of Functional Medicine and Physical Therapy under a single unifying philosophy: the body and mind work best with movement and guidance.

Well Balanced Center for Integrated Care is conveniently located at:

1274 W. Seventh Avenue

Eugene, OR 97402

(541) 762-1755

Media Contact:

Lisa Glasser

(541) 762-1755

[email protected]

SOURCE Well Balanced Center for Integrated Care