Dr. Abbasi Donates Intellectual Property to Avicenna Technical University and Announces Creation of Kambin Consortium to Promote Education and Technology Advancement Worldwide

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Abbasi has announced the donation of all his intellectual property to Avicenna Technical University, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting education, training, and spreading highly sought-after technological advancements globally. This move comes in response to the pressing need for improved spine care worldwide.

Instrumentation used in the Trans Kambin OLLIF procedure

According to Becker Spine, more than 1.6 million instrumented spinal fusions are performed annually in the United States, many utilizing outdated technologies that are over 40 years old. Most new technologies require multi-million dollar investments in robotics or navigation systems. However, Dr. Abbasi's Trans-Kambin technology requires only a handful of instruments. With proper training, surgeons around the world can implement this highly efficient procedure with minimal requirements and investment, offering much-needed relief to patients.

"The Trans-Kambin technology has revolutionized spinal fusion by tremendously shortening the time of surgery, reducing the risk of infection to one-tenth to one-twentieth the risk of infection with open surgery, reducing hospital stays to one-third of the amount of time of open surgery durations, and virtually eliminating the need for blood transfusions," said Dr. Abbasi. "This technology has to be provided to developing countries without delay, as significant improvements in patient care can be expected."

Spine-related disabilities are now the leading cause of disability worldwide, making spine care a critical public health issue. Dr. Abbasi has made it his mission to address this, particularly in regions lacking the resources available in countries like the United States. To further this effort, he has ensured that his OLLIF technology will be made freely available to developing countries.

In pursuit of this goal, Dr. Abbasi is traveling to India to meet with multiple universities, facilitating the transfer of this life-changing technology through the newly created Kambin Consortium. This organization was established to streamline the dissemination of cutting-edge spine care techniques to the rest of the developing world. ALL INTERESTED SPINE DOCTORS AND DEVICE COMPANIES CAN SIGN UP ON KAMBINSOCIETY.ORG TO GET ONBOARD

For more information, please contact Amanda at [email protected] or visit Kambinsociety.org

SOURCE Kambin Consortium