Dr. Abigail Mitchell, DHEd, MSN, RN, CNE, FHERDSA, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Abigail Mitchell, DHEd, MSN, RN, CNE, FHERDSA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Educator for her remarkable contributions in the fields of Nursing and Health Education and her professional excellence as the Professor at D'Youville College.

Located in western New York, D'Youville College is a private college offering over 50 majors that satisfy a wide range of programs and degrees. The Patricia H. Garman School of Nursing's programs intend to prepare students to plan, provide, manage, and evaluate nursing care in various healthcare settings.



Leading a healthcare career for nearly two decades, Dr. Abigail Mitchell currently serves as the Professor/Director of Nursing Management and Quality Leadership of the Master's Program at D'Youville College. She has gained valuable experience as the college's previous Associate Professor of Graduate Nursing. Her responsibilities included overseeing graduate nursing programs, developing and implementing new programs and courses, student advisement, nursing leadership, student projects and thesis, and teaching at various levels. In her current capacity, she demonstrates her passion for nursing education and hopes to engage with mentoring, leadership, and education issues on a deeper level.



In light of her academic achievements, Dr. Mitchell earned her BSN from Niagara University, located in Lewiston, NY. Then she obtained a Master's Degree in Leadership and Nursing Education at the University of Phoenix, followed by her Doctorate's Degree in Health Education from A.T. Still University.



In addition to her primary work, Dr. Mitchell is an editor for the Nursing & Palliative Care Medicine Journal. She has published over 20 peer-reviewed nursing journal articles and has been a keynote speaker for many nursing venues. She also works with the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education as an on-site evaluator.



As a testament to her professional excellence, Dr. Mitchell has been the recipient of many awards, including the ATSU High Honors Award, Kaleida Health Nurse Distinction, and the Professional Nurses Association of WNY – Nurse of Distinction of WNY, all in the year 2009. In 2013, she was the recipient of the Sigma Theta Tau – Niagara University Chapter Award for Leadership. In 2015, she was awarded by the Professional Nurses Association of WNY with the Ruth T. McGrorey Award, and the following year received the HERDSA Fellowship. In 2018, she was named the Nurse of Distinction for DeGraff Memorial Hospital, Kaleida Health.



In her spare time, Dr. Mitchell plays the bagpipes as a member of the Celtic Spirit Pipe Band. As a lover of animals, she also contributes her time to animal welfare and rescue projects.



Dr. Mitchell dedicates this recognition to her husband Dennis, her daughter Alyson, and in loving memory of her parents Ted Kumm and Jane Shaw.



For more information, please visit https://www.dyc.edu

