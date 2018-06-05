Dr. Achim Krüger Joins Vesta Partners as President of Europe

STAMFORD, Conn., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesta Partners, a professional services firm specializing in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and SAP EAM technology, has announced the addition of Dr. Achim Krüger to the firm as president of Vesta Europe. As part of his new role as president, Dr. Krüger will leverage his decades of SAP understanding and experience, along with his comprehensive Asset Management best practices and technical knowledge, to lead the region and the expansion of Vesta's business into the DACH region of Europe (Germany, Austria and Switzerland).

"With all the dynamic activity surrounding SAP Leonardo and its intersection with core EAM, Achim is uniquely positioned to bring a global perspective and actionable plans to Vesta and our clients. His insight and perspective will help Vesta take our Asset Management Practices to the next level," stated Noel Fagan, CEO of Vesta. "It is with great excitement that I welcome Achim to Vesta and fully support our shared vision to roll out the next generation of tools and practices to help our customers maximize the investments made to their asset base."

Prior to joining Vesta, Dr. Krüger was globally responsible for the Asset Management line of business which is comprised of SAP Enterprise Asset Management and SAP Environment, Health, and Safety. In this position, he co-owned the solution strategy SAP S/4HANA Plant Maintenance, SAP Asset Intelligence Network, SAP Predictive Maintenance and Service, SAP Asset Strategy and Performance Management and SAP EHSM (Incident, Health and Safety, and Environment Management). In addition, Dr. Krüger drove the go-to-market activities, forming a coherent portfolio for Asset Management from these products. Dr. Krüger worked with a large number of customers globally on their specific roadmaps and how to best employ SAP's solutions for meeting their business challenges. He is also a well-acknowledged speaker at international conferences on Asset Management. Dr. Krüger was very engaged as a board member of the Australian Asset Management Council, a leading peak body for good practice in Asset Management within the Global Forum on Maintenance and Asset Management (GFMAM).

"I am very excited to join Vesta," stated Dr. Krüger. "I have worked very closely with Vesta over the years and have always admired their knowledge, expertise and commitment to the SAP EAM market. I look forward to working with the Vesta family to leverage my experience in order to grow and expand the European business, as well as help our global EAM customers and community leverage new SAP technologies to advance their Asset Management practices."

About Vesta, a Rizing Company

Vesta Partners is a professional services firm focused on SAP EAM solutions for customers in asset-intensive industries. As an SAP Services and Consulting Partner, Vesta's approach combines industry best practices with practical technology solutions to help customers track, manage and report on capital asset usage. In addition to its consulting services, Vesta offers proprietary software solutions addressing niche EAM demands. With offices located in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Vesta's real-world experience and practical solutions deliver results that directly translate into efficiency improvements and real cost savings.

About Rizing LLC

Rizing is a privately held multi-million dollar international company fully committed to providing leading SAP functional and technical services to its customers. Rizing is the parent company of Vesta Partners, a leading SAP Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) services firm and /N SPRO, a prominent SAP Human Capital Management (HCM), SuccessFactors and Retail services firm. Rizing brings together these two key partners around SAP's emerging technology services and solutions to fully leverage the global synergies between Vesta and /N SPRO.

